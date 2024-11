At $199 off, the Galaxy S24 FE becomes this Black Friday's must-have pick for Samsung fans

Save $199 on the Galaxy S24 FE via the Samsung Shop App The Galaxy S24 FE is exceptionally affordable this Black Friday. You can get this buddy for $199 off via the Samsung Shop app. That's an unprecedented discount you'll find nowhere else this holiday season. The model offers lots of firepower, a gorgeous display, and impressive image quality. Get yours and save big! $199 off (31%) $451 24 $649 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Now $175 off for Black Friday on Amazon! If you don't have the official store's mobile app, consider Amazon's offer on the Galaxy S24 FE. Over here, you can get the recently launched phone for $175 off its usual price. The latest Fan Edition model has a lovely 50 MP main camera and an Exynos 2400e chip that offers lots of potential. $175 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Black Friday sales on Samsung handsets this year are absolutely astonishing. Recently, we spotted a Galaxy Z Flip 6 bargain that saves you a whopping $437 without trade-ins at the Samsung Shop app. And now, we've got something jaw-dropping for Galaxy S24 FE seekers. The recently launched device enjoys a crazy-high $199 price cut at the official store's mobile app, allowing you to grab it for only $451.24.Granted, this year's Fan Edition model came with a price increase. However, it's now a real bargain with Samsung's unprecedented price cut. After all, the model is available for about $475 everywhere else, including at the Samsung Store's web version, which means you're saving $175 and not $199. So, if you still haven't downloaded the app, Black Friday is the time to do it!Samsung's latest Fan Edition model looks quite premium, sporting a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, this buddy comes with an in-house Exynos 2400e chip, delivering lots of firepower compared to its predecessor, the S23 FE.Another area where this Android phone excels is on the camera front. Delivering stunning image quality with its 50 MP main camera, this Android 14 phone is one of the best options in its price range of around $650.Just like its flagship relatives from the Galaxy S24 Series, the 2024-released Fan Edition model receives seven years of software support. It also comes with AI-powered tools like Sketch to Image, Photo Assist, Chat Assist, etc.As you can see for yourself, theis quite a catch. Its launch price of $649.99 might have been a bit of a letdown for users on a budget, but Black Friday changes that. Head over to the Samsung Shop App and pick yours at $199 off its usual price before it's too late! And if you're not tempted by this model, check out what other Black Friday Galaxy phone deals are available this holiday shopping season.