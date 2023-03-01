Save $50 on Samsung's Galaxy S23 and $100 on the S23 Ultra now with no strings

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Released less than two weeks ago, Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have basically been on sale at various interesting discounts for over a month now. But despite the greatest imaginable reservation campaigns, pre-order offers, and actual launch deals from their manufacturer, as well as third-party retailers and major carriers, one type of promotion has largely eluded the ultra-high-end Android handset trio.

We're talking about good old fashioned unlocked phone savings with no special conditions, hoops to jump through, gifts, freebies, obligatory bundles, trade-ins, port-ins, carrier activation, or strings attached of any sort.

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery, Lavender Color
$50 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery, Phantom Black Color, S Pen Included
$100 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Out of nowhere, Amazon did kick off one such deal for the Galaxy S23+ model only last week, slashing 140 bucks off its $999.99 list price with no questions asked, and surprisingly or not, the e-commerce giant is following that up with some fairly similar S23 and S23 Ultra offers.

The smallest and humblest member of Samsung's hot new family of ultra-premium Android smartphones can now be had for 50 bucks under its regular price of $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single Lavender hue by applying a special (virtual) coupon to your order.

This will knock the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 5G down to just $749.99 at checkout, arguably beating Amazon's other ongoing deal, which bundles the handset with a $50 gift card for, you guessed it, 50 bucks more.

The unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, is on sale for a cool $100 less than usual with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a Phantom Black colorway... if you remember to do the exact same thing mentioned above. 

That is, tick the box next to the phone's list price allowing you to apply an e-coupon to the item at checkout. No special requirements, no strings attached, no obligatory gift cards you may or may not need. Pretty solid deals for two of the absolute best Android phones in the world during their first few weeks of commercial availability, eh?
