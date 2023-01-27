Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation! Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330! Gift Reserve at Samsung Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder! The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade. Gift Reserve at Samsung Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus! There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor! Gift Reserve at Samsung

The preorder reservation discount is $50, just like for the S22 series last year, but this time it can be doubled if a Galaxy Book 3 device is reserved as well. That's a new series of laptops with up to 3K OLED touch displays, discrete graphics of the latest generation, and the newest Intel processors to go with your trendy Galaxy phone.





Samsung's so-called Reservation Gift of up to $100 that you can sign up for in the next few days before the Galaxy S23 February 1 Unpacked event, has to be stacked while you are doing the preorder. It can be applied toward the price of an accessory or a service but not cut, say, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price directly.

The Galaxy S23 prices would remain the same





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price: $1999.99 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ price: $999.99 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 price: $799.99 (128GB)





Speaking of pricing, in the US the Galaxy S23 prices are likely to remain unchanged, despite doubling the S23+ and S23 Utra base storage amounts to 256GB. In Europe, however, the Galaxy S23 family will be more expensive than their predecessors.





Galaxy S23 preorder gifts and bonuses









A free set of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 noise-cancelling earphones may await those who preorder a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra early, just like last year when Samsung was gifting its 2022 audio pride and joy, too.





It, however, tacked on free storage upgrades and would apparently allow you to grab a 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra for the $1200 price of the 256GB unit, too. That's before the generous trade-in offers which last year crept up to $500 for the oldie Note 10+ even, and more for the S-line predecessor.





Below is the trade-in amount you are likely to get for your older Samsung phone in exchange for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, based on the discount Samsung was giving last year.

Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder trade-in deals to expect





$590 for a Galaxy S22 Ultra

$500 for a Galaxy S22+

$390 for a Galaxy S22

$440 for a Galaxy S21 Ultra





Will a Galaxy S23 upgrade be worth it?





The $1200 launch price point for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, unchanged from last year, is actually pretty sweet if you upgrade from anything but the S22 Ultra, given the mighty new 200MP camera sensor and the exclusive overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset.





Even then, though, if you upgrade from a base 128GB S22 Ultra it will be worth the jump to a Galaxy S23 Ultra as it will now come with 256GB from the start, and a free upgrade by Samsung will quadruple your base storage for the same amount of money.





Knock $590 off from the price for the trade-in and the Buds Pro 2 at $229.99 value, and throw in at least $50 in preorder reservation bonus for a case or a fast charger, and you will essentially be paying just $330 for a fully kitted Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB to store your newly smooth 8K 30 FPS video in!