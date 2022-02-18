First Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test reveals two major weak points of its design aesthetics

First Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test reveals two major weak points of its design aesthetics0
The Galaxy S22 series phones are clad in Corning's latest durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ and have a new Armor Aluminum alloy frame for added toughness. While both proved more resistant to scratches and scuffs than what we had on previous models, the ultimate phone endurance test is a drop test, and there the S22 Ultra didn't fare so well.
From the same PBK channel that gave you the S22 Ultra car test endurance and disassembly undertaking, now comes what seems to be the first drop test. The PBK tester took a brand new S22 Ultra with only the protective nylons removed and dropped from a fairly mundane waist height on concrete.
Galaxy S22 Ultra camera lens drop test
Unfortunately, due to the new island-less camera lens aesthetics, the first victim of the S22 Ultra drop test was the ultrawide camera at the top. Fortunately, however, the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are designed in such a way that they wrap around each individual lens on the back so they will offer protection against such shattering if you drop the S22 Ultra with a case on.
Galaxy S22 Ultra display drop test
The curved display, as pretty it is to look at and as ergonomic to do the back gesture over, seems to be another weak design point of the S22 Ultra when it comes to durability. A simple corner drop from waist height cracked it significantly, and we shudder to think what would happen if the phone plops face down on the concrete.
The moral of the story? Slap one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors on it the second you take it out of the box, in addition to thea case you already grabbed with your Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder.