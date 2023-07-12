Affordable flagships anyone? Deep Prime Day discounts hit Samsung's Galaxy S23 and S23+

still





Obviously released alongside their S Pen-wielding Ultra brother just a few months ago, the two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 beasts have already been sold at special prices numerous times by various major retailers and carriers, but never quite so low as right now on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $200 off (23%) $659 99 $859 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $300 off (27%) $819 99 $1119 99 Buy at Amazon





The e-commerce giant is slashing as much as 300 bucks off the $1,119.99 list price of a 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus with a generous 512GB storage while charging $250 less than usual for the same high-end handset in a 256 gig configuration and a bunch of different color options.





The "vanilla" 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 , meanwhile, can be had at a very hard-to-beat price after a completely unprecedented $200 markdown from $799.99 and $859.99 in 128 and 256GB storage variants respectively. This killer new discount arguably drops the compact powerhouse in "budget 5G flagship" territory, going up against the likes of Google's "standard" Pixel 7 and last year's OnePlus 10T for the hard-earned money of the more frugal speed junkies out there.





Make no mistake, the S23 and S23+ are two very impressive high-end smartphones with a lot of processing power, beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, solid camera performance, more than respectable battery life, and perhaps most importantly, pretty much unrivaled software support.





If you're an Amazon Prime member already or wish to become one by the end of the day, we see absolutely no reason to snub these extraordinary deals, which are unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon. Even Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the fall may not bring heftier discounts to the table (at least if history is any indication), and with the Galaxy S24 and the very real S24+ still many months away, we can't stress enough how foolish it would be to wait and see what Samsung has in store.





