Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos

For all the people who actively use spell checks and other text correction features, great news! Well, if you’re using Samsung Keyboard, that is. According to SamMobile , the virtual keyboard on your Samsung device is getting a big update that will make it smarter and better at correcting your typos.The new version of Samsung Keyboard is designated, and the update file is a hefty 80MB in size. Samsung published an official changelog, so we have a pretty good idea about the changes and enhancements in the new version.First, the Suggest Text Correction feature that we saw for the first time in OneUI 4.0 is getting even smarter, and furthermore - users will be able to turn it on or off per specific application.The UI has been overhauled to look similar in the different market regions around the world. The change is reversible, and if you don’t like the new look, you can always go to “Key and Special Character Layout” in Samsung Keyboard settings and summon your good old Keyboard design.Samsung also says that it has improved the keyboard to produce less typos, especially around specific keys (our guess is - the most frequently used vowels).There’s a whole bunch of updates regarding the Clipboard feature in Samsung Keyboard, most of them fixing issues and improving the functionality.