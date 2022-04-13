 Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Software updates

Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos

Mariyan Slavov
By
3
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
For all the people who actively use spell checks and other text correction features, great news! Well, if you’re using Samsung Keyboard, that is. According to SamMobile, the virtual keyboard on your Samsung device is getting a big update that will make it smarter and better at correcting your typos.

The new version of Samsung Keyboard is designated 5.4.70.25, and the update file is a hefty 80MB in size. Samsung published an official changelog, so we have a pretty good idea about the changes and enhancements in the new version.


Samsung Keyboard changelog


First, the Suggest Text Correction feature that we saw for the first time in OneUI 4.0 is getting even smarter, and furthermore - users will be able to turn it on or off per specific application.

The UI has been overhauled to look similar in the different market regions around the world. The change is reversible, and if you don’t like the new look, you can always go to “Key and Special Character Layout” in Samsung Keyboard settings and summon your good old Keyboard design.

Samsung also says that it has improved the keyboard to produce less typos, especially around specific keys (our guess is - the most frequently used vowels).

There’s a whole bunch of updates regarding the Clipboard feature in Samsung Keyboard, most of them fixing issues and improving the functionality.

Also Read:
Samsung fixes Galaxy Z issues with a fourth OneUI 4.0 beta update

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
-$500
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless