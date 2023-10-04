Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23: is it worth going for the flagship?

Intro





Samsung announced its latest Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S23 FE, and for now it sounds like a stellar budget replacement for the entry-level flagship, the Galaxy S23 . Why? Well, at least according to the spec sheet, it seems like there aren't too many differences when it comes to the camera system, and the chipset is just one generation older, but the phone costs just $599, that's $100 less than the predecessor!





Now, yes, there are corners that had to be cut, obviously. The glass protecting the phone is not as durable as the one on the S23, it is heavier and bigger, and more. But, it honestly feels like the S23 FE has a good chance to steal many potential S23 buyers! Okay, let's dive in and see why that is.





Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23 :

S23 has a more power-efficient and faster chipset

S23 FE gets different chip depending on region

S23 is lighter and more compact

S23 FE has a bigger display

S23 FE comes with a larger battery

Less durable glass back on the FE

$200 price difference

Table of Contents: Design and Size

Display Differences

Performance

Camera

Audio Quality

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary





Design and Size





Samsung has began making all of its phones throughout the different price ranges share very similar if not the same design language, and we can easily see that in this comparison, as the S23 FE is almost indistinguishable from the S23 when it comes to how they look.





Of course, there is the size difference, with the S23 FE being significantly larger and noticeably heavier. The other design difference is that while the S23 comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the back side, the S23 FE comes with the less durable Gorilla Glass 5. Both phones, however, come with IP68 water and dust protection.





The other differentiator are the color options. The S23 FE comes in Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine (last two are exclusive to Samsung.com orders). The S23, on the other hand, comes in Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black.

Display Differences

A size difference with some questions attached





With the larger body comes a bigger display. The S23 FE has a 6.4-inch one while the vanilla S23 comes with a 6.1 screen. The rest of the given display specs for the S23 FE, like its 120Hz max refresh rate and HDR support, match those of its more expensive counterpart.





However, Samsung has not specified either the peak or HDR brightness on the new Fan Edition, so we can't really compare those stats with the S23 before we get to test them ourselves at the office. Additionally, the company has not specified whether it is using Gorilla Glass 5 for the front of the phone too, or a tougher alternative.





Performance and Software

Where the flagship shows its superiority





First and foremost, unlike the Galaxy S23 which comes with the same praised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across all markets, the S23 FE either has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 depending on which part of the world you are buying it from. This is an issue, because as we have learned from previous times Samsung as done this, there is a visible difference in performance and power efficiency, usually in favor of the Snapdragon iteration.





First and foremost, unlike the Galaxy S23 which comes with the same praised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across all markets, the S23 FE either has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 depending on which part of the world you are buying it from. This is an issue, because as we have learned from previous times Samsung as done this, there is a visible difference in performance and power efficiency, usually in favor of the Snapdragon iteration.

For the US, the S23 FE gets that Snapdragon chip. However, it is the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the flagship S23 gets the latest generation, which offers much better power efficiency and a significant increase in graphical performance, mostly noticed during gaming.





The Gaming performance part can be mostly overlooked, as the older generation is still pretty capable, but it is the increase of power consumption that can truly affect the user experience.





When it comes to software updates the situation is the same for both phones, meaning 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches.





Camera

The main focus of improvement





From the looks of it, the main and ultra-wide cameras appear to be the same on the S23 FE and S23, so we very similar if not the same level of detail and image quality. Although, the more capable processor on the flagship Galaxy S23 might contribute to even better photos.





The telephoto cameras are obviously different though. The S23 FE has a 3x 8MP telephoto, which we don't expect much from, while the S23 has a 10MP 3x one (which offers more than decent images). The selfie camera is also different with the Fan Edition, so we don't think it will be on par with that of the base flagship.





Sample shots are on their way, so make sure you come back here to see what the real world differences are between these two camera systems.





Audio Quality and Haptics





The Fan Edition series from Samsung has typically shared the same audio and haptic feedback quality of its flagship counterpart. We will know for sure once we get to test out the S23 FE for ourselves, but for now we expect it to offer very similar experience to the Galaxy S23 , which came with seemingly better speakers than its predecessors, offering a richer sound with more thump to it.





Battery Life and Charging

Battery life should be better





The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a larger 4,500 mAh batter, compared to the 3900 mAh one on the Galaxy S23 . That being said, the more efficient chipset on the S23 and the fact that its screen is smaller might mean the two actually come pretty much on par when we get to put them through our tests. Stay tuned to find out if either ends up being better.





Charging-wise, at least when it comes to using a cable, the speeds max out at 25W for both phones. When it comes to wireless and reverse wireless, however, Samsung has not given any specifications, so that also remains to be seen in our tests.





Specs Comparison





Galaxy S23 FE specs Galaxy S23 specs. Here's a quick look at thevs the









There are a few differences to note here. First and foremost there is the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE is a larger phone, but that also comes along with a bigger display. Of course, this means that it is also heavier than the S23.





Then there is the last-gen flagship chipsets, which are still pretty amazing despite being an year older. As for the cameras, we seemingly get the same main one for both phones, and possibly the same ultra-wide. That said, the telephoto camera on the S23, as well as its front-facing one are obviously different in comparison.





Frankly, what's most surprising about these spec sheets is how similar they are, despite the $200 price difference between the two phones. It will be interesting to see whether this also translates into our real-world comparison, when we get to spend some quality time with the S23 FE.





Summary



