One UI 6 Beta Android 14 is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S22





As reported by Android Police , One UI 6 Beta is currently only available in South Korea for the Galaxy S22 series, but it will be expanded to other countries and devices in the coming weeks. It includes a number of new features and improvements, such as a revamped Quick Settings panel with a new layout and larger icons, Camera app improvements, a redesigned Samsung Health app with a more user-friendly interface, a new camera widget, new Emoji, bug fixes and performance improvements.





In addition to the new features and bugfixes for the Galaxy S22, Samsung has also released a small update for the Galaxy S23 lineup that fixes a bug when using the phone with a 6GHz Wi-Fi router. The update is currently available in India and South Korea, and it is expected to be rolled out to other markets soon.





Galaxy S22 users in South Korea can sign up for the One UI 6 beta program through the Samsung Members app. As it is usually advised on beta software releases, please be aware that such builds are not final and may contain bugs. It is important to back up your data before proceeding with any beta software install.





You can enroll in the One UI 6 beta program via the Samsung Members app, but note that available spots are limited. The beta is over 3GB in size and contains the September 2023 patch as well. Installing the beta won't wipe the data on your phone, but if you decide to leave the program before its conclusion, you will have to go through the setup process on your phone again.