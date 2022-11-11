 Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones - PhoneArena
Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Samsung Android Deals
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until November 25 for deals and discounts. Many early access deals are already live and not one to be left behind, Samsung has introduced a pre-holiday season sale of its own. The sale includes discounts on all of Samsung's flagship 2022 gear, including its best conventional phones of the year, the Galaxy S22 devices.

If you want a reliable Android experience and top-notch specs, Samsung is the way to go, and the Galaxy S22 phones are as good as they come.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is great for anyone who wants as many features as possible. Not only does it have a gorgeous 6.8 inches screen with a buttery smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for blazing fast performance, a gigantic 5,000mAh battery, and a super high-resolution camera that puts most other smartphones to shame, but also includes the ability to use the S Pen stylus.

The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at $1,200 but Samsung is currently selling it for $975. The price can be knocked down a further $600 if you are willing to trade in a phone, bringing total savings to $825 for a final price of $375.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Inarguably one of the best phones of the year, thanks to its premium design, 108MP main camera, and impressive zoom tech, the S22 Ultra is up to $825 off.
$825 off (69%)
$375
$1200
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 Plus

The S22 Plus offers a beautiful display, powerful performance, long battery life, and a strong camera array, and is currently up to $650 off - what's not to like?
$650 off (65%)
$350
$1000
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 offers a high-end experience in a small package.
$475 off (59%)
$325
$800
Buy at Samsung

Next up is the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is a more price-friendly option than the Ultra and the best option for those who don't need a stylus. It's every bit as premium as a high-end phone should be, offering a beautiful 6.6 inches screen, the same chip as the Ultra, a 4,500mAh cell with an impressive battery life, and a very capable camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide unit.

Normally priced at $1,000, the based Galaxy S22 Plus model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently $150 off at Samsung, bringing the price down to $850. Samsung is also giving consumers the option of trading in their preloved phone for a credit of  $500, which drops the price to $350.

If you like everything about the Galaxy S22 Plus but need a smaller phone, the 6.1 inches Galaxy S22 is the one for you. With a price tag of $800, the standard S22 already stands out in the lineup as the most affordable option, but if you want to pay even less, Samsung has discounted it by $75 and will also let you trade in an older phone for total savings of $475.

Keep in mind that these Galaxy S22 deals are only valid until November 17.
