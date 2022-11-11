Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones





If you want a reliable Android experience and top-notch specs, Samsung is the way to go, and the Galaxy S22 phones are as good as they come.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is great for anyone who wants as many features as possible. Not only does it have a gorgeous 6.8 inches screen with a buttery smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for blazing fast performance, a gigantic 5,000mAh battery, and a super high-resolution camera that puts most other smartphones to shame, but also includes the ability to use the S Pen stylus.





The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at $1,200 but Samsung is currently selling it for $975. The price can be knocked down a further $600 if you are willing to trade in a phone, bringing total savings to $825 for a final price of $375.





Next up is the Galaxy S22 Plus , which is a more price-friendly option than the Ultra and the best option for those who don't need a stylus. It's every bit as premium as a high-end phone should be, offering a beautiful 6.6 inches screen, the same chip as the Ultra, a 4,500mAh cell with an impressive battery life, and a very capable camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide unit.





Normally priced at $1,000, the based Galaxy S22 Plus model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently $150 off at Samsung, bringing the price down to $850. Samsung is also giving consumers the option of trading in their preloved phone for a credit of $500, which drops the price to $350.





If you like everything about the Galaxy S22 Plus but need a smaller phone, the 6.1 inches Galaxy S22 is the one for you. With a price tag of $800, the standard S22 already stands out in the lineup as the most affordable option, but if you want to pay even less, Samsung has discounted it by $75 and will also let you trade in an older phone for total savings of $475.





Keep in mind that these Galaxy S22 deals are only valid until November 17.