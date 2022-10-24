Perks-packed Galaxy S22 deal not only lowers prices but also throws in gift offers and more

Samsung's 2022 S series flagships are amongst the best phones around but being on the pricey side, they are not within reach for everyone. Samsung has taken care of that problem and is currently selling the Galaxy S22 for as low as $99.99.





All Galaxy S22 models are powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, come with a blazing fast display refresh rate of 120Hz, and will get five years of software support.





The S22 is the smallest of the three and has a 6.1 inches screen and a 3,700mAh battery, which makes it great for those who want a compact Android flagship. At launch, the base model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM carried a price of $800.





Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB 6.1 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 3,700mAh battery $50 off (6%) $800 $850 Buy at Samsung





If you want a slightly bigger screen, you should check out the 6.6 inches Galaxy S22 Plus which has a 4,500mAh cell under the hood. The entry-level variant with 128GB of storage usually retails for $1,000.





Both these phones have an impressive triple camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom.





Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB 6.6 inches 120Hz display | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,500 mAh battery $50 off (5%) $1000 $1050 Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the range-topper. It comes with a 6.8 inches 120Hz screen and supports the S Pen stylus, which is a rarity for phones. The phone is an absolute camera powerhouse and features a 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom. Its 128GB edition usually sells for $1,200.





Samsung is currently running discounts on all the models. The company is selling 256GB models for the prices of 128GB models. This means that you can get the 256GB Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus for $800 and $1,000, respectively, which translates to a discount of $50.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | S Pen | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 5,000mAh battery $100 off (8%) $1200 $1300 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | S Pen | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 5,000mAh battery $150 off (11%) $1250 $1400 Buy at Samsung





Similarly, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1,200 instead of $1,300 and the 512GB model for $1250 instead of $1,400.





On top of that, the purchase will also get you gift offers in form of discounts that can be applied to Samsung tablets.





That's not all though. If you have a phone to trade in, the final price will be slashed to as little as $100. Also, some members of the society such as first responders and students can also claim additional savings of up to $90.



