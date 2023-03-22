Hurry up and snag Samsung's always great Galaxy S22+ at a nice little discount
It doesn't take a rocket scientist or a very experienced mobile industry analyst to figure out that Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are among the best phones money can buy in 2023, especially at a cool discount with no strings attached, but you know what other device belongs on that list... at the right price?
That's right, last year's Galaxy S22 Plus, which might be old (by certain standards) but is still undoubtedly more than capable of handling most tasks you throw at it just as effortlessly as the S23+.
Naturally, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus is normally costlier than Samsung's plus-sized but non-Ultra S22+, at $999 and up. Released at the exact same starting price back in early 2022, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ was not permanently marked down on the heels of its sequel's announcement, like the "vanilla" S22.
But for the next few hours (at the time of this writing), you can get that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 bad boy unlocked and with absolutely no strings attached for just $899.99. As you can imagine, multiple retailers have offered greater discounts than $100 a number of times in the past, but for some reason, the deals have become fewer and far between in the last couple of months.
At nine Benjamins, the Galaxy S22+ is definitely one of the best Android phones out there in terms of its value for money, packing three excellent rear-facing cameras, a more than respectable 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support, 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, and of course, Android 13 software with a guarantee of three timely OS updates in the future.
The large but arguably not cumbersome 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is naturally as silky smooth as you expect, with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and if you're not willing to settle for 128GB storage (without a microSD card slot), the 256 gig variant is also discounted from $1,049.99 to $949.99 with no obligatory trade-in or other special requirements.
Obviously, if you do have something (good) to trade in, you can currently maximize your savings and make the Galaxy S22+ a true bargain when compared to the improved S23+, which just so happens to start at the same $899.99 price right now on Amazon with no conditions or jumping through hoops whatsoever.
