Hurry up and snag Samsung's always great Galaxy S22+ at a nice little discount





That's right, last year's Galaxy S22 Plus , which might be old (by certain standards) but is still undoubtedly more than capable of handling most tasks you throw at it just as effortlessly as the S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung









But for the next few hours (at the time of this writing), you can get that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 bad boy unlocked and with absolutely no strings attached for just $899.99. As you can imagine, multiple retailers have offered greater discounts than $100 a number of times in the past, but for some reason, the deals have become fewer and far between in the last couple of months.





At nine Benjamins, the Galaxy S22+ is definitely one of the best Android phones out there in terms of its value for money, packing three excellent rear-facing cameras, a more than respectable 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support, 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, and of course, Android 13 software with a guarantee of three timely OS updates in the future.





The large but arguably not cumbersome 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is naturally as silky smooth as you expect, with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and if you're not willing to settle for 128GB storage (without a microSD card slot), the 256 gig variant is also discounted from $1,049.99 to $949.99 with no obligatory trade-in or other special requirements.





Obviously, if you do have something (good) to trade in, you can currently maximize your savings and make the Galaxy S22+ a true bargain when compared to the improved S23+, which just so happens to start at the same $899.99 price right now on Amazon with no conditions or jumping through hoops whatsoever.