 How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword! - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Samsung

How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is finally launching and we are all excited! A compact Galaxy S22, a big Galaxy S22 Plus, and an absolute beast in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra here to revive the seemingly discontinued Galaxy Note series.

If you managed to get your pre-order in on time, you may just get your flashy new phone on time, plus some sweet sweet bonus gifts. Those that arrived late to the party may need to wait a bit longer, as demand has ramped up.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

+enhanced trade-in credit, +$100 in Google Play credit

$850 off (71%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

+enhanced trade-in credit, +$50 in Google Play credit

$700 off (70%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

+enhanced trade-in credit, +$50 in Google Play credit

$700 off (88%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

To celebrate these solid new Android flagships, we figured we would go on a little trivia adventure. This time around, it's a crossword puzzle! How well do you know Samsung? Let's check!


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
by Rado Minkov,  1
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery
State attorneys launch a nationwide investigation against TikTok
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
State attorneys launch a nationwide investigation against TikTok
Disney+ considering a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Disney+ considering a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless