How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is finally launching and we are all excited! A compact Galaxy S22, a big Galaxy S22 Plus, and an absolute beast in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra here to revive the seemingly discontinued Galaxy Note series.
If you managed to get your pre-order in on time, you may just get your flashy new phone on time, plus some sweet sweet bonus gifts. Those that arrived late to the party may need to wait a bit longer, as demand has ramped up.
To celebrate these solid new Android flagships, we figured we would go on a little trivia adventure. This time around, it's a crossword puzzle! How well do you know Samsung? Let's check!
