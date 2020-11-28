Snapdragon 875, 775G benchmark scores impress
Benchmark tests are used in an attempt to compare different devices or components used on different handsets in an objective manner. The idea is to determine which phone, processor, etc. is better without relying on opinions. Benchmark sites are mostly followed by phone enthusiasts and we've never seen a phone manufacturer brag to the public about their AnTuTu score and comparing it to a rival device.
The Snapdragon 775G posts a benchmark score only 8% lower than the Snapdragon 865
Besides the flagship Snapdragon 875, Qualcomm is also expected to release the Snapdragon 775G early next year and the gaming-centered chip averaged an impressive 530,000 in AnTuTu tests. That is a whopping 67% hike from the average 316,534 AnTuTu score received by this year's Snapdragon 765G. Even more interesting, the Snapdragon 775G's alleged score is only 8% lower than what the Snapdragon 865 received on AnTuTu.
Next month, we expect to see Qualcomm introduce the Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 765G during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. At that event, Xiaomi is tipped to introduce the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. Both of those handsets will be among the first to employ the new 5nm chipsets produced by Qualcomm. There is also speculation that the Nokia 10 PureView, HMD Global's newest Nokia flagship, will also have the Snapdragon 875 under the hood.
The first smartphones powered by a 5nm chip are the Apple iPhone 12 Series which sport the A14 Bionic. This component carries 11.8 billion transistors compared to the 8.5 billion found inside the A13 Bionic. Apple also has deployed the A14 Bionic inside the new fourth-generation iPad Air. A 5nm chip can also be found inside the Huawei Mate 40 line; these handsets are powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000. Designed by Huawei's HiSilicon chip division and produced by TSMC (the largest independent foundry in the world), the U.S. Commerce Department made a change to U.S. export rules in May that prevent foundries using American technology from shipping cutting-edge chips to Huawei without a license. As a result, the Chinese manufacturer was cut-off from shipments of its most powerful integrated circuits starting in the middle of September. Out of an order of 15 million Kirin 9000 chips placed by Huawei with TSMC, only 8.8 million chips were sent.
We look forward to seeing Qualcomm introduce its new chips next month. The top-of-the-line Snapdragon 875 is rumored to include an octa-core architecture featuring the ARM Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. Back in September, tipster Roland Quandt gave us an idea of what to expect from the Snapdragon 765G in a tweet. He sees the IC manufactured using Samsung's 6nm process node and able to support displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.