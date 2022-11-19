Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory

If you want to save big this holiday season, Samsung is having a massive deal on the Galaxy S21 range





Although these phones came out in 2021, they are a better option than the latest flagships if you want to save some cash without compromising on performance, camera, and battery life. Although there are differences between the S21 and S22 , they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the experience.





The Galaxy S21 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is still a superb chip for most everyday tasks.





The Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra are very similar : they both have 6.8-inches screens, 5,000mAh batteries, and virtually the same camera array with a 108MP main sensor. Sure, the S22 Ultra is the better phone if you have the money and also has a slot for the S Pen, but those looking for some serious savings should definitely consider the S21 Ultra as it's on sale on Samsung.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope 10x zoom, and 10MP telephoto 3x zoom | 5,000mAh battery $325 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Triple camera system, including 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto with 1.1x optical zoom | Snapdragon 888 | 4,800mAh battery $325 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 6.2 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Triple camera system, including 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto with 1.1x optical zoom | Snapdragon 888 | 4,000mAh battery $325 off (52%) Buy at Amazon





The S22 Ultra costs $1,200, whereas the S21 Ultra, which starts with more RAM, is going for $850 instead of $950 right now. If you want to buy it for even cheaper, you can trade in an older phone for a final price of $625.





Granted, it's not rare to find the Galaxy S22 series on sale these days, but even after discounts, you'll end up spending more on Samsung's 2022 phones.





Moving on, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, which have bigger displays and batteries than their successors, are also on sale. The Galaxy S21 Plus can be yours for $705 after an instant discount of $100, and to save a further $225, you can give your old phone to Samsung.





Similarly, the standard Galaxy S21 has been marked down from $625 to $525, and you can get it for just $300 with an eligible trade-in.





Since Samsung has stopped manufacturing Galaxy S21 phones, these are actually refurbished handsets, but are as good as new and have been equipped with new batteries. They come with Samsung's one-year warranty.



