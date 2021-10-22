Amazon is having a Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G blowout sale right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







That would certainly explain why so many models are either listed as out of stock or not ready to ship very soon on the company's official US website. Incredibly enough, that's not stopping Amazon from selling a number of unlocked S21+ and S21 Ultra variants at huge discounts today only.



While these are not technically the best deals ever offered by that particular e-commerce giant on the two early 2021-released Snapdragon 888 powerhouses, it's genuinely impressive to see the handsets in stock and available for blazing fast delivery across the nation... if you hurry.





Amazon also happens to trump every other major US retailer at the time of this writing, shaving $250 off the (obscene) $1,199.99 MSRP of the 128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in your choice of Phantom Black or Phantom Silver colors.



The slightly smaller and humbler The slightly smaller and humbler Galaxy S21+ 5G, meanwhile, is currently sold for $250 less than its usual price of $999.99 in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet hues with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as $275 off $1,049.99 in a single Phantom Black paint job for those who need (or want) twice that local digital hoarding room.



It almost goes without saying that the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are still two of the overall It almost goes without saying that the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are still two of the overall best phones money can buy (at least until the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra will enter the scene), and if you want to accessorize the high-end handsets with a nice and relatively affordable first-party case, Amazon has you covered right now as well.



Depending on just how much (or how little) you're willing to spend, you can opt for an S21 Ultra silicone or S-View flip case with an S Pen bundled in or a Galaxy S21+ clear standing or S-View flip cover in a number of different color options at discounts ranging from 29 to 43 percent.