Samsung Android

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Check out these leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE and its four colors
We are getting real close to Galaxy S21 FE's release, and now, reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) is providing us with high-quality images of the four colors the phone will come in. Check them out!

Fresh renders of the Galaxy S21 FE showcase its four colors


As you can see, the phone will come in four colors: white, black, lavender, and green, although these might not be their official names. The phone's design is reminiscent of the Galaxy S21, although it is expected to be its cheaper variant with some corners cut to make for the cheaper price.



So far, pretty much everything is known about the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition from leaks. According to the latest leaks, we might be able to officially see this phone in January (or more precisely, January 4th). Other specs we expect to see from the S21 FE are a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, probably with a 120Hz refresh rate. A center hole punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera.

On the back, we expect a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto that should be capable of 3x optical zoom.

The S21 FE will likely come with the powerful Snapdragon 888 (or Exynos 2100 in some markets), with either 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to come with Android 12 out of the box with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

