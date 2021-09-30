If Samsung still plans on releasing Galaxy S21 FE, it has one less thing to worry about

If Samsung still plans on releasing Galaxy S21 FE, it has one less thing to worry about1
If this is some kind of promotional strategy, Samsung has taken it too far. The rumored Galaxy S21 FE, a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21, was first expected to make an appearance at the August Unpacked event. In June, there were reports that the production had been halted because of the global chip shortage.
Well, that may not be the case after all, as the Exynos Galaxy S21 FE has been approved by the FCC. This was spotted by Simranpal Singh and per the accompanying documents, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and will ship with a 25W charger and earbuds.
Assuming we will never see the phone, we wonder what really came in the way - the rumored chip shortage and the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which made Samsung prioritize the latter or fear of sales cannibalization, given that the S21 FE was expected to cost around $649 and the Galaxy S22 series is not too far off.
Rumored specs include a 6.4-inches 120Hz display, three rear cameras (32MP primary +12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto), and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. That sounds like a winning specs-price combo and the perfect recipe for making the best phone of the year.
