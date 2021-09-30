Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Samsung Android

If Samsung still plans on releasing Galaxy S21 FE, it has one less thing to worry about

Anam Hamid
By
1
If Samsung still plans on releasing Galaxy S21 FE, it has one less thing to worry about
If this is some kind of promotional strategy, Samsung has taken it too far. The rumored Galaxy S21 FE, a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21, was first expected to make an appearance at the August Unpacked event. In June, there were reports that the production had been halted because of the global chip shortage.

Later leaks claimed the phone would be released towards the end of the year. The chapter almost came to a close a few days back when a Samsung exec allegedly said that the mid-October event planned for Galaxy S21's unveiling has been canceled. A little while later, Samsung started removing Galaxy S21 FE support pages, which struck down the possibility of an online-only release.

Well, that may not be the case after all, as the Exynos Galaxy S21 FE has been approved by the FCC. This was spotted by Simranpal Singh and per the accompanying documents, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and will ship with a 25W charger and earbuds

The Galaxy S21 FE got FCC's stamp of approval on September 2, so it is not necessarily a confirmation that its launch is back on the table, given that Samsung apparently only recently decided to not go ahead with the release. But then again, T-Mobile is apparently gearing up for the launch, so nothing can be said for sure. Samsung was allegedly planning to release the phone on October 29 earlier this month.

Assuming we will never see the phone, we wonder what really came in the way - the rumored chip shortage and the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which made Samsung prioritize the latter or fear of sales cannibalization, given that the S21 FE was expected to cost around $649 and the Galaxy S22 series is not too far off. 

Rumored specs include a 6.4-inches 120Hz display, three rear cameras (32MP primary +12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto), and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. That sounds like a winning specs-price combo and the perfect recipe for making the best phone of the year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (32 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

I gave my 75-year-old grandpa his first smartphone: here’s what happened
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
I gave my 75-year-old grandpa his first smartphone: here’s what happened
Saying Goodbye
by Joshua Swingle,  5
Saying Goodbye
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: The hottest flagship camera with critical video issues? Not OK, Google!
by Martin Filipov,  1
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: The hottest flagship camera with critical video issues? Not OK, Google!
Alleged Pixel 6 Pro benchmark results very promising, single-core score more than doubles last score
by Anam Hamid,  0
Alleged Pixel 6 Pro benchmark results very promising, single-core score more than doubles last score
Teardown video shows the jelly scrolling effect on the iPad mini 6 vs other iPads
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Teardown video shows the jelly scrolling effect on the iPad mini 6 vs other iPads
Your phone could soon connect directly to satellites
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Your phone could soon connect directly to satellites
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless