Discover Samsung May 15th!
Trending:

Samsung's ageless Galaxy S21 FE is down to a crazy low price for Verizon users (no trade-in needed)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's ageless Galaxy S21 FE is down to a crazy low price for Verizon users (no trade-in needed)
With a Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood and a far too similar spec sheet on the whole to that of its popular predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition was released too close to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 family to become a box-office hit in its own right.

But in the absence of a Galaxy S22 FE model, Samsung's reasonably priced 6.4-inch high-ender has aged like a fine bottle of French wine, looking more compelling than ever before right now at hefty discounts for both T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Verizon, 128GB Storage, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6GB RAM, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Color Options, Upfront Carrier Activation Required
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The latter group of prospective S21 FE 5G buyers can pay as little as $299.99 at Best Buy for a 128GB storage variant in multiple different hues, and the only special requirement you need to meet to slash 50 percent off the phone's $599.99 list price appears to be upfront activation on the largest wireless network in the US.

That's right, there are no device trade-ins involved here, no obligatory number port-ins from a different carrier, and at least in theory, both existing and new Verizon subscribers should be eligible for this absolutely unprecedented $300 discount with an upgrade, new line, or new account altogether.

That almost sounds too simple, and if you want, you can even split the reduced price of the Galaxy S21 FE in 36 monthly payments of $8.33 a pop. You'll obviously have to hurry, as Best Buy is unlikely to be able to keep this killer deal going for a very long time, and be fine with settling for decidedly humbler specifications and features than those of the absolute best Samsung phones available today.

With that aforementioned Snapdragon 888 SoC, as well as an undeniably beautiful and relatively compact 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, and three... not-bad rear-facing cameras in tow, this is clearly one of the top budget 5G options around, especially at the low, low price of three Benjamins. Oh, and let's not forget about Samsung's positively stellar software support for Galaxy S-series devices nowadays.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless