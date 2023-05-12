Samsung's ageless Galaxy S21 FE is down to a crazy low price for Verizon users (no trade-in needed)





But in the absence of a Galaxy S22 FE model , Samsung's reasonably priced 6.4-inch high-ender has aged like a fine bottle of French wine, looking more compelling than ever before right now at hefty discounts for both T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Verizon, 128GB Storage, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6GB RAM, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Color Options, Upfront Carrier Activation Required $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latter group of prospective S21 FE 5G buyers can pay as little as $299.99 at Best Buy for a 128GB storage variant in multiple different hues, and the only special requirement you need to meet to slash 50 percent off the phone's $599.99 list price appears to be upfront activation on the largest wireless network in the US.





That's right, there are no device trade-ins involved here, no obligatory number port-ins from a different carrier, and at least in theory, both existing and new Verizon subscribers should be eligible for this absolutely unprecedented $300 discount with an upgrade, new line, or new account altogether.





That almost sounds too simple, and if you want, you can even split the reduced price of the Galaxy S21 FE in 36 monthly payments of $8.33 a pop. You'll obviously have to hurry, as Best Buy is unlikely to be able to keep this killer deal going for a very long time, and be fine with settling for decidedly humbler specifications and features than those of the absolute best Samsung phones available today.





With that aforementioned Snapdragon 888 SoC, as well as an undeniably beautiful and relatively compact 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, and three... not-bad rear-facing cameras in tow, this is clearly one of the top budget 5G options around, especially at the low, low price of three Benjamins. Oh, and let's not forget about Samsung 's positively stellar software support for Galaxy S-series devices nowadays.