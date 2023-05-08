Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)

can





That's because Best Buy is running an unpredecented and hard-to-beat promotion allowing Android power users and hardcore Samsung fans on relatively tight budgets to pay just $399.99 for the 5G-enabled 6.4-incher with (almost) no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, T-Mobile Upgrade (Extra $150 Discount with New Line or New Account) $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





All T-Mobile customers seem to qualify regardless of their service plans, and you don't have to change anything on your account, add a new line, trade in an existing device, or opt for a monthly installment plan. There's only one little condition you need to meet to be able to slash a cool 200 bucks off the current $599.99 list price of a 128GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G , and that's basically to be a new or existing T-Mobile subscriber.T-Mobile customers seem to qualify regardless of their service plans, and you don't have to change anything on your account, add a new line, trade in an existing device, or opt for a monthly installment plan.





Of course, if you want to, you can split the $399.99 in 24 monthly payments of $16.66 or, if you open a new line of service or altogether new account with T-Mobile, you can further reduce that to $249.99, to be paid all at once or monthly over the duration of two years.





Powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped among others with a beautiful 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S21 FE is undoubtedly one of the best phones you can currently purchase at either a price of $399.99 or $249.99.





Released more than a year ago running Android 12 out the box, the inexpensive high-ender naturally received a stable Android 13 update in the meantime while looking at three more guaranteed OS promotions down the line. That's right, you can pay 250 or 400 bucks for a handset that will score Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16 goodies in a timely manner in the coming years, and there are no trade-ins involved or anything that could be considered a major deal breaker.