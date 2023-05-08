Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Not exactly released at the best time or at the right price to match its predecessor's commercial success, the Galaxy S21 FE can be the best Samsung phone for (some of) you at the moment. 

That's because Best Buy is running an unpredecented and hard-to-beat promotion allowing Android power users and hardcore Samsung fans on relatively tight budgets to pay just $399.99 for the 5G-enabled 6.4-incher with (almost) no strings attached.

There's only one little condition you need to meet to be able to slash a cool 200 bucks off the current $599.99 list price of a 128GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and that's basically to be a new or existing T-Mobile subscriber. All T-Mobile customers seem to qualify regardless of their service plans, and you don't have to change anything on your account, add a new line, trade in an existing device, or opt for a monthly installment plan.

Of course, if you want to, you can split the $399.99 in 24 monthly payments of $16.66 or, if you open a new line of service or altogether new account with T-Mobile, you can further reduce that to $249.99, to be paid all at once or monthly over the duration of two years.

Powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped among others with a beautiful 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S21 FE is undoubtedly one of the best phones you can currently purchase at either a price of $399.99 or $249.99.

Released more than a year ago running Android 12 out the box, the inexpensive high-ender naturally received a stable Android 13 update in the meantime while looking at three more guaranteed OS promotions down the line. That's right, you can pay 250 or 400 bucks for a handset that will score Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16 goodies in a timely manner in the coming years, and there are no trade-ins involved or anything that could be considered a major deal breaker.

