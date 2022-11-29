Samsung's powerful Galaxy S21 FE 5G is irresistibly priced (as a refurb) for a limited time

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Deals
Originally priced at an arguably excessive $700 and up, the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE unsurprisingly scored a lot of hefty discounts in the last six months or so, but none of those were as drastic as what Amazon offered (for an extremely limited time) for Black Friday.

Marked down to as little as $400 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $450 in a 256 gig variant over the recently concluded "cyber weekend", the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with unlocked 5G support is incredibly enough available right now starting at a measly $304.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$395 off (56%)
$304 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Navy and Lavender Colors, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$393 off (56%)
$306 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Yes, ladies and gents, you can currently get this bad boy at a lower-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday price with no strings attached... as long as you don't mind going the refurbished route. It's obviously not fair to compare a refurb and a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device with a full 1-year warranty in terms of affordability, but Woot is even beating Amazon's best "renewed" Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals here.

This is a trusted e-tailer owned by... none other than Amazon, remember, which offers its own 90-day warranty with these "scratch & dent" units priced at 305 bucks a pop in black and $306.99 in your choice of "lavender" or "navy" color options.

That naturally means a "moderate" level of wear and tear is part of the deal for the next 7 days (or while supplies last), which is clearly less than ideal but shouldn't have any impact whatsoever on the functionality of your ultra-affordable S21 FE 5G.

In addition to the aforementioned high-end processor (from last year) that's still an absolute screamer by sub-$400 standards, this thing also has a smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display going for it, as well as a decent triple rear-facing camera system composed of 12, 8, and 12MP sensors, a single 32MP selfie shooter, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and perhaps more importantly, stellar software support both in the short and long run. And yes, in case you're wondering, brand-new unit prices have jumped to $600 and up after Cyber Monday, making this Woot promo that much harder to turn down.

