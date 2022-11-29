Samsung's powerful Galaxy S21 FE 5G is irresistibly priced (as a refurb) for a limited time





Marked down to as little as $400 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $450 in a 256 gig variant over the recently concluded "cyber weekend", the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with unlocked 5G support is incredibly enough available right now starting at a measly $304.99.

Yes, ladies and gents, you can currently get this bad boy at a lower-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday price with no strings attached... as long as you don't mind going the refurbished route. It's obviously not fair to compare a refurb and a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device with a full 1-year warranty in terms of affordability, but Woot is even beating Amazon's best "renewed" Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals here.





This is a trusted e-tailer owned by... none other than Amazon, remember, which offers its own 90-day warranty with these "scratch & dent" units priced at 305 bucks a pop in black and $306.99 in your choice of "lavender" or "navy" color options.





That naturally means a "moderate" level of wear and tear is part of the deal for the next 7 days (or while supplies last), which is clearly less than ideal but shouldn't have any impact whatsoever on the functionality of your ultra-affordable S21 FE 5G.





In addition to the aforementioned high-end processor (from last year) that's still an absolute screamer by sub-$400 standards, this thing also has a smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display going for it, as well as a decent triple rear-facing camera system composed of 12, 8, and 12MP sensors, a single 32MP selfie shooter, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and perhaps more importantly, stellar software support both in the short and long run. And yes, in case you're wondering, brand-new unit prices have jumped to $600 and up after Cyber Monday, making this Woot promo that much harder to turn down.



