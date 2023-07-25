The greatest ever Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is back with a bang for a (very) limited time





The problem is this is only available today, so you need to be absolutely certain that you don't want the tech giant's next-gen foldables... or its current-gen foldables... or any of the "conventional" Galaxy S23 family's members.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $330 off (47%) $369 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, New $101 off (17%) Buy at Amazon









Since lightning never strikes the same place... three times, you might want to hurry and claim your dirt-cheap S21 FE units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition while you can. These are also unlocked for free use across all US networks (even though they'll apparently be shipped in T-Mobile-branded boxes alongside T-Mobile "literature"), and perhaps most importantly, they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Released back in early 2022, the S21 Fan Edition is obviously not exactly the best Android phone money can buy in 2023 , but it's still worth a lot more than 370 bucks, especially with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 8GB RAM.





Amazon, for instance, is currently listing the handset at $120 more... in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration only packing 6 gigs of memory, and that particular discount (from a $599.99 regular price) is not even fulfilled by the e-commerce giant itself.



