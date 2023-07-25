The greatest ever Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is back with a bang for a (very) limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you ready to join the "flip side"? How about the "big screen team"? Have you already reserved your Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated official announcement? If your answer to all of these questions is no but you are interested in buying a (radically different) Samsung phone at a much lower price, we have a killer new deal that might pique your curiosity today.
The problem is this is only available today, so you need to be absolutely certain that you don't want the tech giant's next-gen foldables... or its current-gen foldables... or any of the "conventional" Galaxy S23 family's members.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is obviously significantly more affordable than all of those devices, fetching a measly $369.99 at Woot right now in a 256GB storage variant. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because the Amazon-owned e-tailer offered the exact same deal just a couple of weeks ago for a similarly limited time.
Since lightning never strikes the same place... three times, you might want to hurry and claim your dirt-cheap S21 FE units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition while you can. These are also unlocked for free use across all US networks (even though they'll apparently be shipped in T-Mobile-branded boxes alongside T-Mobile "literature"), and perhaps most importantly, they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Released back in early 2022, the S21 Fan Edition is obviously not exactly the best Android phone money can buy in 2023, but it's still worth a lot more than 370 bucks, especially with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 8GB RAM.
Amazon, for instance, is currently listing the handset at $120 more... in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration only packing 6 gigs of memory, and that particular discount (from a $599.99 regular price) is not even fulfilled by the e-commerce giant itself.
In short, this is without a doubt the best Galaxy S21 FE deal ever offered by a trusted retailer with absolutely no strings attached, no special conditions, and no restrictions to take into consideration, and if you think you can live with this thing's outdated (but still powerful) Snapdragon 888 processor, you should definitely pull the trigger ASAP.
