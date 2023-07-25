Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

The greatest ever Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is back with a bang for a (very) limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The greatest ever Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is back with a bang for a (very) limited time
Are you ready to join the "flip side"? How about the "big screen team"? Have you already reserved your Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated official announcement? If your answer to all of these questions is no but you are interested in buying a (radically different) Samsung phone at a much lower price, we have a killer new deal that might pique your curiosity today.

The problem is this is only available today, so you need to be absolutely certain that you don't want the tech giant's next-gen foldables... or its current-gen foldables... or any of the "conventional" Galaxy S23 family's members.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$330 off (47%)
$369 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, New
$101 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is obviously significantly more affordable than all of those devices, fetching a measly $369.99 at Woot right now in a 256GB storage variant. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because the Amazon-owned e-tailer offered the exact same deal just a couple of weeks ago for a similarly limited time.

Since lightning never strikes the same place... three times, you might want to hurry and claim your dirt-cheap S21 FE units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition while you can. These are also unlocked for free use across all US networks (even though they'll apparently be shipped in T-Mobile-branded boxes alongside T-Mobile "literature"), and perhaps most importantly, they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Released back in early 2022, the S21 Fan Edition is obviously not exactly the best Android phone money can buy in 2023, but it's still worth a lot more than 370 bucks, especially with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 8GB RAM.

Amazon, for instance, is currently listing the handset at $120 more... in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration only packing 6 gigs of memory, and that particular discount (from a $599.99 regular price) is not even fulfilled by the e-commerce giant itself.

In short, this is without a doubt the best Galaxy S21 FE deal ever offered by a trusted retailer with absolutely no strings attached, no special conditions, and no restrictions to take into consideration, and if you think you can live with this thing's outdated (but still powerful) Snapdragon 888 processor, you should definitely pull the trigger ASAP.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless