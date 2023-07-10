Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Act fast and get Samsung's timeless Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a bonkers price with 256GB storage

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Act fast and get Samsung's timeless Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a bonkers price with 256GB storage
Released a little late, a little underpowered, and a little overpriced, the Galaxy S21 FE was essentially made great by the inexplicable absence of a direct sequel. Despite its advanced age and even older Snapdragon 888 processor, this remains quite possibly the best budget 5G phone from Samsung, at least until the Galaxy S23 FE (finally) sees daylight.

Of course, we would never recommend you pay $600 and up for the aging 6.4-inch handset with a not-so-impressive 12 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, but that's where Woot comes in right now, charging a measly $369.99... for a model that normally costs a whopping $699.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, T-Mobile Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$330 off (47%)
$369 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Graphite Color, Renewed, Excellent Condition, 90-Day Amazon Guarantee
$331 off (55%)
$269
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Yes, we're talking about a 256GB storage configuration here that's also equipped with a generous 8 gigs of RAM, and incredibly enough, what the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling at that very special price for 24 hours only are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Samsung warranty.

Even more impressively, these are "T-Mobile unlocked" devices you can freely use on whatever mobile network operator you want right out of the box. You will definitely need to hurry if this extraordinary new deal piques your interest, especially with a single "graphite" colorway in stock strongly hinting at limited inventory.

If you miss out on Woot's one-day-only sale or want to keep your spending to a minimum, Amazon has 128GB storage variants available for even less after a huge $330.99 markdown from a $599.99 list price... in "renewed" condition.

That's obviously not the same thing as buying an all-new phone, but it sure beats coughing up six Benjamins for a device released around 18 months ago. Alternatively, you can wait a few more hours and see what Amazon has in store for its Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, but don't forget that you'll need a Prime membership... and that you'll lose the chance to get a $370 unlocked Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 256 gigs of internal storage space from Woot.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless