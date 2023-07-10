Act fast and get Samsung's timeless Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a bonkers price with 256GB storage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released a little late, a little underpowered, and a little overpriced, the Galaxy S21 FE was essentially made great by the inexplicable absence of a direct sequel. Despite its advanced age and even older Snapdragon 888 processor, this remains quite possibly the best budget 5G phone from Samsung, at least until the Galaxy S23 FE (finally) sees daylight.
Of course, we would never recommend you pay $600 and up for the aging 6.4-inch handset with a not-so-impressive 12 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, but that's where Woot comes in right now, charging a measly $369.99... for a model that normally costs a whopping $699.99.
Yes, we're talking about a 256GB storage configuration here that's also equipped with a generous 8 gigs of RAM, and incredibly enough, what the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling at that very special price for 24 hours only are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Samsung warranty.
Even more impressively, these are "T-Mobile unlocked" devices you can freely use on whatever mobile network operator you want right out of the box. You will definitely need to hurry if this extraordinary new deal piques your interest, especially with a single "graphite" colorway in stock strongly hinting at limited inventory.
If you miss out on Woot's one-day-only sale or want to keep your spending to a minimum, Amazon has 128GB storage variants available for even less after a huge $330.99 markdown from a $599.99 list price... in "renewed" condition.
That's obviously not the same thing as buying an all-new phone, but it sure beats coughing up six Benjamins for a device released around 18 months ago. Alternatively, you can wait a few more hours and see what Amazon has in store for its Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, but don't forget that you'll need a Prime membership... and that you'll lose the chance to get a $370 unlocked Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 256 gigs of internal storage space from Woot.
