Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens

Seriously, I won't install a protective case for folding mobile phones over 230g, it's too heavy. pic.twitter.com/eTVJ0odtpW — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2023



Previous rumors hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not have an S Pen slot due to Samsung's decision to prioritize a slimmer design. Integrating the S Pen slot into the case might not be groundbreaking or new but it seems like the most reasonable solution.





As mentioned earlier, the Unpacked event is just around the corner, so we won't have to wait much longer to witness the grand reveal of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and all their accompanying accessories. Both devices are already up for pre-order, and early birds who take the plunge will receive a $50 credit towards any other pre-order deals Samsung announces on July 26.

One notable improvement is the significantly less obtrusive S Pen slot which appears much more seamlessly integrated compared to past generations, where bulkier S Pen sleeves sometimes posed usability issues.On Twitter, the serial tipster ICE UNIVERSE posted a photo revealing the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. These cases do, indeed, include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems the holster can be detached when not in use.