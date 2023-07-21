Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens

Next week, on July 26, we'll witness the highly-anticipated 27th Samsung Unpacked event, where the next Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled. Over the past few months, rumors and leaks have been circulating on the web, but the wait is almost over, and soon we'll know which ones were accurate and which were not.

One of the most recent leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reveals some incredibly stylish and vibrant cases. Not only do these cases come in three different colors, but they also feature a dedicated spot for the S Pen. Ishan Agarwal shared marketing materials on Threads, showcasing what could possibly be the official images of these eye-catching Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases.

One notable improvement is the significantly less obtrusive S Pen slot which appears much more seamlessly integrated compared to past generations, where bulkier S Pen sleeves sometimes posed usability issues.

On Twitter, the serial tipster ICE UNIVERSE posted a photo revealing the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. These cases do, indeed, include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems the holster can be detached when not in use.


Previous rumors hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not have an S Pen slot due to Samsung's decision to prioritize a slimmer design. Integrating the S Pen slot into the case might not be groundbreaking or new but it seems like the most reasonable solution.

As mentioned earlier, the Unpacked event is just around the corner, so we won't have to wait much longer to witness the grand reveal of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and all their accompanying accessories. Both devices are already up for pre-order, and early birds who take the plunge will receive a $50 credit towards any other pre-order deals Samsung announces on July 26.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless