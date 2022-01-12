Notification Center

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Amazon goes after Best Buy with its own cool Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon goes after Best Buy with its own cool Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal
More than 15 months after the Galaxy S20 FE and roughly five months after we first expected it to see daylight, Samsung's latest Fan Edition device is finally here. Of course, with a slowly aging Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered S22 family right around the corner, everyone's wondering if Galaxy S21 FE demand can still meet its manufacturer's reportedly lofty sales expectations.

While definitely affordable compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max, the 5G-enabled 6.4-incher could have greatly benefited from a price cut compared to its $700 and up predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Unlocked, Free $100 Gift Card

Gift
Buy at Amazon

Unfortunately, that's precisely how much the S21 FE 5G costs as well in an entry-level configuration pairing 128 gigs of internal storage space with a 6GB RAM count. For what it's worth, we've already seen some pretty great launch deals offered by everyone from Samsung to Verizon to Best Buy, and now Amazon is joining the fun by throwing in a free $100 gift card.

That's... basically everything you need to know about this hot new promotion, which obviously comes with no strings attached whatsoever, no special requirements, carrier commitments, or anything you have to consider before pulling the trigger.

The only thing you need to decide is which of the four available colors best suits your preferences. We're talking Lavender, Graphite, Olive, and White flavors, every single one of which is in stock at the time of this writing.

For some reason (limited inventory, most likely), Amazon doesn't seem to be selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in a 256GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of memory, at least not yet. That particular model costs $770 at retailers like Best Buy, where you can get your storage configuration of choice alongside a complimentary $100 gift card as well.

Curiously enough, Amazon appears to have opted for the good old fashioned physical coupon route rather than the modern digital voucher promo, although early S21 FE 5G buyers are promised free one-day shipping ("where available"), which is certainly nice.

It's also nice that you can use said gift card online to purchase pretty much whatever you want, with essentially no restrictions, absolutely no fees, and no expiration date. Speaking of, it's unclear when the actual introductory Galaxy S21 FE offer will expire, but we're fairly certain that's going to happen sooner rather than later, so it might be wise to take advantage of it right away.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Deal Special Amazon $475off $225 Special Samsung $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
