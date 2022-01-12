Amazon goes after Best Buy with its own cool Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While definitely affordable compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max, the 5G-enabled 6.4-incher could have greatly benefited from a price cut compared to its $700 and up predecessor.





Unfortunately, that's precisely how much the S21 FE 5G costs as well in an entry-level configuration pairing 128 gigs of internal storage space with a 6GB RAM count. For what it's worth, we've already seen some pretty great launch deals offered by everyone from Samsung to Verizon to Best Buy , and now Amazon is joining the fun by throwing in a free $100 gift card.



That's... basically everything you need to know about this hot new promotion, which obviously comes with no strings attached whatsoever, no special requirements, carrier commitments, or anything you have to consider before pulling the trigger.



The only thing you need to decide is which of the four available colors best suits your preferences. We're talking Lavender, Graphite, Olive, and White flavors, every single one of which is in stock at the time of this writing.



For some reason (limited inventory, most likely), Amazon doesn't seem to be selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in a 256GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of memory, at least not yet. That particular model costs $770 at retailers like Best Buy, where you can get your storage configuration of choice alongside a complimentary $100 gift card as well.



Curiously enough, Amazon appears to have opted for the good old fashioned physical coupon route rather than the modern digital voucher promo, although early S21 FE 5G buyers are promised free one-day shipping ("where available"), which is certainly nice.





It's also nice that you can use said gift card online to purchase pretty much whatever you want, with essentially no restrictions, absolutely no fees, and no expiration date. Speaking of, it's unclear when the actual introductory Galaxy S21 FE offer will expire, but we're fairly certain that's going to happen sooner rather than later, so it might be wise to take advantage of it right away.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up