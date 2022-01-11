The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy0
Formally unveiled at last exactly one week ago, the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is up for grabs stateside starting today, and in order to make up for all those widely reported delays, Samsung and Best Buy have joined forces on an absolutely outstanding launch deal.
You don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing phone number from one carrier to another, or otherwise meet a lot of special conditions to score either of the two digital coupons, although there is obviously one key distinction between the two early Galaxy S21 FE deals.
That's it, that's the introductory Best Buy offer, and the only other details worth pointing out are that you seemingly have until January 30 to qualify for the $100 and $200 gift cards, which will be issued by e-mail after your S21 FE unit is delivered or picked up in a participating physical store and can then be used for any purchases you wish at the same retailer.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is, let's be honest, not quite the world's most appealing handset at its regular price, failing to eclipse Google's cheaper Pixel 6 5G, for instance, with a familiar design, good but not great cameras, and an overall unremarkable spec sheet.
On the bright side, if you don't mind committing to a specific mobile network operator for 24, 30, or 36 months, Best Buy's $200 deal sweetener will massively improve the bang for buck equation.