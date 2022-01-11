The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Formally unveiled at last exactly one week ago , the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is up for grabs stateside starting today, and in order to make up for all those widely reported delays, Samsung and Best Buy have joined forces on an absolutely outstanding launch deal.





Technically, there are two different promotions available right now, one hooking up early S21 FE 5G adopters with a complimentary $100 gift card and the other increasing the value of said freebie to a whopping 200 bucks.





You don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing phone number from one carrier to another, or otherwise meet a lot of special conditions to score either of the two digital coupons, although there is obviously one key distinction between the two early Galaxy S21 FE deals





While unlocked 128 and 256GB variants of the 6.4-inch high-ender are sold alongside the $100 e-gift card at $699.99 and $769.99 respectively, bumping that up to $200 requires a monthly installment plan with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint.





That's it, that's the introductory Best Buy offer, and the only other details worth pointing out are that you seemingly have until January 30 to qualify for the $100 and $200 gift cards, which will be issued by e-mail after your S21 FE unit is delivered or picked up in a participating physical store and can then be used for any purchases you wish at the same retailer.









On the bright side, if you don't mind committing to a specific mobile network operator for 24, 30, or 36 months, Best Buy's $200 deal sweetener will massively improve the bang for buck equation.





