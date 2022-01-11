Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Deals

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch deal comes from Best Buy
The big day has finally arrived for budget-conscious fans of high-end Samsung smartphones who've been waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE to go on sale since August 2021. 

Formally unveiled at last exactly one week ago, the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is up for grabs stateside starting today, and in order to make up for all those widely reported delays, Samsung and Best Buy have joined forces on an absolutely outstanding launch deal.

Technically, there are two different promotions available right now, one hooking up early S21 FE 5G adopters with a complimentary $100 gift card and the other increasing the value of said freebie to a whopping 200 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Free $100 Gift Card

Gift
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Free $100 Gift Card

Gift
$769 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB, Verizon, Free $200 Gift Card

Gift
$23 33 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB, AT&T, Free $200 Gift Card

Gift
$19 45 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB, T-Mobile, Free $200 Gift Card

Gift
$29 17 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, 128GB, Sprint, Free $200 Gift Card

Gift
$29 17 /mo
Buy at BestBuy

You don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing phone number from one carrier to another, or otherwise meet a lot of special conditions to score either of the two digital coupons, although there is obviously one key distinction between the two early Galaxy S21 FE deals.

While unlocked 128 and 256GB variants of the 6.4-inch high-ender are sold alongside the $100 e-gift card at $699.99 and $769.99 respectively, bumping that up to $200 requires a monthly installment plan with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint.

That's it, that's the introductory Best Buy offer, and the only other details worth pointing out are that you seemingly have until January 30 to qualify for the $100 and $200 gift cards, which will be issued by e-mail after your S21 FE unit is delivered or picked up in a participating physical store and can then be used for any purchases you wish at the same retailer.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is, let's be honest, not quite the world's most appealing handset at its regular price, failing to eclipse Google's cheaper Pixel 6 5G, for instance, with a familiar design, good but not great cameras, and an overall unremarkable spec sheet.

On the bright side, if you don't mind committing to a specific mobile network operator for 24, 30, or 36 months, Best Buy's $200 deal sweetener will massively improve the bang for buck equation. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6
4 days ago, 9:19 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE
4 days ago, 9:44 AM, by Victor Hristov
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
yesterday, 6:56 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S21
Jan 04, 2022, 10:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$160off $540 Special AT&T 100%off $0 Special Verizon $29 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Apple gives in to Korea’s law and allows outside payments to developers
Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color
iPad Pro with Samsung-made OLED panel could come in 2024 (on one condition)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iPad Pro with Samsung-made OLED panel could come in 2024 (on one condition)
Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details
by Rado Minkov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless