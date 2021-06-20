Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series0
Google unveiled the first beta of Android 12 in May during the I/O conference and started rolling out the beta 2 update quite recently. The preview releases are available to download on the company's Pixel phones and select devices from ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, and ZTE. Notably missing: Samsung, which makes one of the best handsets around.
Oh yeah Samsung started development on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 18, 2021
Samsung will presumably reveal the first One UI 4.0 beta before SDC 2021
Samsung will supposedly start rolling out Android 12 along with the new version of its custom One UI skin towards the end of the year. The company will reportedly hold the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November but if last year is any indication, its customers won't have to wait that long for Android 12-based One UI 4.0. It's likely that the first developer beta will arrive sometime in August.
Samsung started its Android 11 rollout with the Galaxy S20 family, so it's not surprising to hear that the Galaxy S21 range will likely be the first to receive Android 12. The company's other major flagships will likely be updated to the latest version of the Android operating system in January 2022.
Android 12 is one of the biggest Android design updates in years. It brings Google's "Material You" design language, redesigned widgets, privacy-centric tools, and a new double-tap gesture amongst other things.