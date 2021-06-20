$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android

Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 20, 2021, 5:39 PM
0
Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung has started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series, says tipster Max Weinbach.

Google unveiled the first beta of Android 12 in May during the I/O conference and started rolling out the beta 2 update quite recently. The preview releases are available to download on the company's Pixel phones and select devices from ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, and ZTE. Notably missing: Samsung, which makes one of the best handsets around.

The final Android 12 release is expected in September.


Samsung will presumably reveal the first One UI 4.0 beta before SDC 2021


Samsung will supposedly start rolling out Android 12 along with the new version of its custom One UI skin towards the end of the year. The company will reportedly hold the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November but if last year is any indication, its customers won't have to wait that long for Android 12-based One UI 4.0. It's likely that the first developer beta will arrive sometime in August. 

The Galaxy S21 series and the company's most recent phones are guaranteed three years of updates. If you have an older phone, here is a complete list of Samsung smartphones and tablets that will be eligible for Android 12 .
 
Samsung started its Android 11 rollout with the Galaxy S20 family, so it's not surprising to hear that the Galaxy S21 range will likely be the first to receive Android 12. The company's other major flagships will likely be updated to the latest version of the Android operating system in January 2022.
 
Android 12 is one of the biggest Android design updates in years. It brings Google's "Material You" design language, redesigned widgets, privacy-centric tools, and a new double-tap gesture amongst other things.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
13%off $700 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $750off $50 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Walmart deals on Prime Day 2021: smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, what to expect
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Best Walmart deals on Prime Day 2021: smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, what to expect
Social media expects Apple to try again with this color for the iPhone 13
by Alan Friedman,  1
Social media expects Apple to try again with this color for the iPhone 13
Warning for iPhone users: strangely titled Wi-Fi networks can break your phone's connectivity
by Alan Friedman,  5
Warning for iPhone users: strangely titled Wi-Fi networks can break your phone's connectivity
Samsung likely to introduce a 512GB storage option for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung likely to introduce a 512GB storage option for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Target deals on Prime Day: Deal Days is on right now!
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Target deals on Prime Day: Deal Days is on right now!
Samsung's AMD-based GPU delayed slightly, will be faster than rivals even after throttling
by Anam Hamid,  6
Samsung's AMD-based GPU delayed slightly, will be faster than rivals even after throttling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless