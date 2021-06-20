Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series





The final Android 12 release is expected in September.





Oh yeah Samsung started development on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 18, 2021



Samsung will presumably reveal the first One UI 4.0 beta before SDC 2021



The Samsung will supposedly start rolling out Android 12 along with the new version of its custom One UI skin towards the end of the year. The company will reportedly hold the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November but if last year is any indication, its customers won't have to wait that long for Android 12-based One UI 4.0. It's likely that the first developer beta will arrive sometime in August.The Galaxy S21 series and the company's most recent phones are guaranteed three years of updates. If you have an older phone, here is a complete list of Samsung smartphones and tablets that will be eligible for Android 12 .



Samsung started its Android 11 rollout with the Samsung started its Android 11 rollout with the Galaxy S20 family, so it's not surprising to hear that the Galaxy S21 range will likely be the first to receive Android 12. The company's other major flagships will likely be updated to the latest version of the Android operating system in January 2022.



Android 12 is one of the biggest Android design updates in years. It brings Google's "Material You" design language, redesigned widgets, privacy-centric tools, and a new double-tap gesture amongst other things.