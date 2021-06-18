Samsung could host a developer conference in 2021, One UI 4.0 incoming?0
Samsung is seemingly back on track to hosting its own developer conference in 2021 after a year-long COVID-related hiatus in 2020. These reports come straight from KoreaHerald, which claims the developer summit will likely take place in October or November later this year. The event could be in-person in contrast to those online-only dev summits we've seen lately, like Google I/O 2021 or Apple WWDC 2021.
We could theoretically capture a first glimpse of the upcoming One UI 4.0, which will be based on the upcoming Android 12 software update, which is introducing a visual overhaul, many new features, redesigned widgets, and other improvements.
We could also hear and see more about Samsung and Google's collaborations on the software front, which lately gave us a redesigned Tizen-inspired Wear smartwatch OS and saw a rather annoying Android Auto bug squashed. Who knows, Samsung's SAM virtual assistant could be attending as well.