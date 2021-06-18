$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung could host a developer conference in 2021, One UI 4.0 incoming?

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Jun 18, 2021, 6:14 AM
Samsung to hold developer conference this year
Samsung is seemingly back on track to hosting its own developer conference in 2021 after a year-long COVID-related hiatus in 2020. These reports come straight from KoreaHerald, which claims the developer summit will likely take place in October or November later this year. The event could be in-person in contrast to those online-only dev summits we've seen lately, like Google I/O 2021 or Apple WWDC 2021.

Samsung's Developer Conference, commonly known as SDC, has been running since 2013 and is usually the expo that has Samsung unveil its latest advancements in the software development, as well as announce IoT and AI-related news. The dev summit usually takes place in Silicon Valley, California, which is the world hotbed for valuable IT companies.

We could theoretically capture a first glimpse of the upcoming One UI 4.0, which will be based on the upcoming Android 12 software update, which is introducing a visual overhaul, many new features, redesigned widgets, and other improvements.

We've already seen leaks that reportedly depict the looks of the upcoming software update, which will nonetheless be found on the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship family early next year, but it's too early to say if these are legit. It's also too early to say what features of stock Android will arrive on Samsung's One UI, which usually differs quite a bit from stock Android.

We could also hear and see more about Samsung and Google's collaborations on the software front, which lately gave us a redesigned Tizen-inspired Wear smartwatch OS and saw a rather annoying Android Auto bug squashed. Who knows, Samsung's SAM virtual assistant could be attending as well.









