 Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S21 5G is on sale at a killer price for a very limited time - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S21 5G is on sale at a killer price for a very limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S21 5G is on sale at a killer price for a very limited time
Despite releasing the state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 trio and the long overdue budget-friendly S21 FE powerhouse recently, Samsung is still officially selling the "regular" S21, S21 Plus, and even the S21 Ultra stateside.

While the company is most likely looking to clear old inventory rather than producing any new Galaxy S21-series units, that might be a mission better suited for Tom Cruise at base prices ranging from $800 and $1,200. 

No, we're afraid Samsung isn't offering any outright discounts at the time of this writing, but if you don't mind settling for a refurbished device backed by a 90-day warranty, Woot can hook you up with a very affordable unlocked Galaxy S21 5G in a 128GB storage configuration and Phantom Gray color.

Samsung Galaxy S21

5G, 128GB, Phantom Gray, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished

$457 99
$799 99
Expired

That specific 6.2-inch model is on sale today only for $457.99, saving you close to 350 bucks compared to the list price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy S21 with no strings attached. Keep in mind that Amazon no longer sells this handset, while Best Buy is still charging the same $799.99 as the phone's manufacturer itself with and without upfront carrier activation.

Compared to an entry-level Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant, which is currently sold by Amazon at $600 after applying a $100 instant coupon (in all-new condition, of course), the vanilla S21 is smaller, at 6.2 inches, with a fitting 4,000mAh battery under the hood, but its triple rear-facing camera system is undeniably superior, including a 64MP telephoto sensor in addition to a 12MP primary shooter and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. 

Said entry-level S21 FE also packs less memory in combination with the same 128 gigs of internal storage space, so refurbished bargain hunters should definitely consider this very cool new deal. 

Curiously enough, Woot is charging an extra 27 bucks for white and violet colors while selling a 256GB Galaxy S21 5G model in a single gray hue for a somewhat excessive $608.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

5G, 128GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished

$618 99
$999 99
Expired

The $618.99 starting price of a refurbished Galaxy S21+ 5G seems a little excessive as well, but if you can't live with a 6.2-inch screen, there aren't many places to score a better or even similar Plus-sized deal right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
Feb 16, 2022, 10:03 AM, by Victor Hristov
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Nov 08, 2021, 1:32 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Jun 02, 2021, 6:40 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB vs 256 GB vs 512 GB: which one should you get?
Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB vs 256 GB vs 512 GB: which one should you get?
Jan 18, 2021, 3:19 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
$375 Special Samsung $799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Motorola tipped to include free tablet with Edge 30 Pro pre-orders in Western Europe
by Alan Friedman,  0
Motorola tipped to include free tablet with Edge 30 Pro pre-orders in Western Europe
Some Visible customers are now invisible after losing their accounts and phone numbers
by Alan Friedman,  1
Some Visible customers are now invisible after losing their accounts and phone numbers
Samsung execs accused of doctoring 5nm chip yield results to hide stolen funds
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung execs accused of doctoring 5nm chip yield results to hide stolen funds
Amsterdam Apple Store becomes scene of violent armed robbery
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amsterdam Apple Store becomes scene of violent armed robbery
Apple iPhone 14 series could feature improved battery life; here's why
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple iPhone 14 series could feature improved battery life; here's why
Here's your first high-res look at Google's Pixel 7 Pro flagship
by Adrian Diaconescu,  11
Here's your first high-res look at Google's Pixel 7 Pro flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless