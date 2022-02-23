Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S21 5G is on sale at a killer price for a very limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the company is most likely looking to clear old inventory rather than producing any new Galaxy S21-series units, that might be a mission better suited for Tom Cruise at base prices ranging from $800 and $1,200.





No, we're afraid Samsung isn't offering any outright discounts at the time of this writing, but if you don't mind settling for a refurbished device backed by a 90-day warranty, Woot can hook you up with a very affordable unlocked Galaxy S21 5G in a 128GB storage configuration and Phantom Gray color.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 128GB, Phantom Gray, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished $457 99 $799 99 Expired





That specific 6.2-inch model is on sale today only for $457.99, saving you close to 350 bucks compared to the list price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy S21 with no strings attached. Keep in mind that Amazon no longer sells this handset, while Best Buy is still charging the same $799.99 as the phone's manufacturer itself with and without upfront carrier activation.





Compared to an entry-level Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant, which is currently sold by Amazon at $600 after applying a $100 instant coupon (in all-new condition, of course), the vanilla S21 is smaller, at 6.2 inches, with a fitting 4,000mAh battery under the hood, but its triple rear-facing camera system is undeniably superior, including a 64MP telephoto sensor in addition to a 12MP primary shooter and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.





Said entry-level S21 FE also packs less memory in combination with the same 128 gigs of internal storage space, so refurbished bargain hunters should definitely consider this very cool new deal.





Curiously enough, Woot is charging an extra 27 bucks for white and violet colors while selling a 256GB Galaxy S21 5G model in a single gray hue for a somewhat excessive $608.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, 128GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished $618 99 $999 99 Expired





The $618.99 starting price of a refurbished Galaxy S21+ 5G seems a little excessive as well, but if you can't live with a 6.2-inch screen, there aren't many places to score a better or even similar Plus-sized deal right now.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up