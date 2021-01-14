Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
Accessories Samsung Android 5G

Samsung is trying to make amends to Galaxy S21 5G buyers for ditching the charger

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 14, 2021, 4:18 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is trying to make amends to Galaxy S21 5G buyers for ditching the charger
Samsung may have literally just unveiled the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra at the time of this writing, but with every single specification, feature, and even the most trivial details about the three new high-end phones leaked way ahead of the official announcement, many prospective buyers should already be over the disappointment of seeing the company mimic Apple's most controversial move in recent history.

We're talking, of course, about the key accessories missing from the retail boxes of a 5G-enabled handset family priced at $799 and up. While some of you might still be processing what would have certainly felt like a shocking loss just last year, there's actually good news to report on the optional Samsung accessories front that could well turn that frown upside down... or at least make it into a neutral facial expression.

According to SamMobile, the price of the company's official 25W USB-C fast charging power adapter has dropped from $34.99 to $19.99 stateside, which is... not entirely true. In fact, as we write this, Samsung's US website still lists both the black and white 25-watt wall chargers at a $34.99 MSRP, but because the aforementioned publication is so very rarely wrong about these types of things, we'll just assume the $15 discount hasn't come into effect yet for some reason.

This should be a permanent price cut, mind you, and although paying 20 bucks for what used to be free is definitely not ideal, it's also way better than having to spend $35. At the end of the day, this is a change that's likely to benefit Samsung given the abundance of solid third-party options available at under 35 bucks right now that would have undoubtedly made plenty of Galaxy S21 5G series buyers look elsewhere for charging accessories in the absence of such a markdown.

Even Apple sells an admittedly slower 20W USB-C wall charger for a very reasonable $19 a pop, and while you can still find 20 or 25-watt power bricks from smaller brands for less than $19.99, it's generally a good idea to go with a first-party accessory if you want maximum speed and reliability.

In case you're wondering, Samsung's 45W USB-C fast charging power adapter still costs $49.99, looking like an unwise purchase for an S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra anyway as the three devices cap off at 25W speeds.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
$800off $0 Special Samsung $800off $0 Special T-Mobile 100%off $0 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
$800off $200 Special Samsung $800off $200 Special T-Mobile $800off $200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$800off $400 Special Samsung $800off $400 Special T-Mobile $800off $400 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official
Popular stories
Samsung announces Galaxy SmartTag, the tracker for all your valuable items

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless