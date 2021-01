The Galaxy S21 5G line doesn't ship with a charger or earphones; here's why

To sum the statement up, Samsung has removed the charger and headphones from its flagship smartphone boxes because most Galaxy customers don’t need or use new accessories.The move also helps the brand address reduce its carbon footprint and e-waste, both of which are serious issues at the moment. Samsung's charger now retails at $19 in the United States.These are both valid points, but it should be noted that Samsung mocked Apple for doing the same thing only three months ago.