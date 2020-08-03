Samsung Galaxy S20+ shows up on Geekbench running Android 11
The clue that this is the case comes from the popular benchmark app Geekbench, as a Galaxy S20+ running Android 11 showed up on its scores list a few days ago and was spotted by SamMobile.
The listing shows the device is running Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip which powers the international version of the Galaxy S20+. Samsung received a lot of criticism from fans because the Exynos 990 couldn’t quite keep up with the Snapdragon 865 but the result that was recently posted shows Samsung’s home-designed chip beating existing Snapdragon 865 scores.
Whether Samsung’s made some adjustments to the Exynos 990 to boost its performance or the higher score is a result of the Android 11 One UI running better, we can only guess. Recently, it was revealed that Google is bumping the minimum RAM requirements for Android, which can indicate the operating system is getting heavier rather than lighter. And One UI is known to add some extra weight to it as well.
If Samsung sticks to its usual release schedule, we could expect the first Galaxy phones to get the One UI version carrying Android 11 towards December 2020/January 2021. Once that happens, we’ll finally have a good idea of what Samsung has accomplished.