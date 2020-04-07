Samsung Galaxy S20 series update brings more camera improvements

It's not just Samsung, but all smartphone makers are having a bad first half of the year. The coronavirus pandemic is clearly affecting smartphone sales in unexpected ways. Even so, new phones are still being introduced and we expect things to improve as the outbreak reaches its peak and dies down.
Every flagship that's been launched in the first half of the year has been affected by these issues, and the Galaxy S20
series is no exception. One other thing that's been affecting Samsung's flagships is issues with various components such as camera and GPS. More recently, there's been a debate about the poor performance of the Exynos-based Galaxy S20 phones in comparison with those powered by Snapdragon 865
.
Although Samsung has already released an important update that addresses some of the camera issues that many Galaxy S20 users reported, there is still room for improvement. Early this week, the South Korean giant kicked off the rollout of yet another Galaxy S20 series update that adds even more camera improvements.
The update is now available in China, Twitter leakster Ice universe claims
, but we're expecting the changes to propagate to other parts of the world very soon. Apparently, the update should improve autofocus and HDR, as well as fine-tune UI animations.
Other Galaxy S20 owners report their keyboard app has been updated too and not for the better. Although the haptics has been improved, the keyboard now stutters.
All three Samsung flagships – Galaxy S20
, S20+, and S20 Ultra are eligible for the update, but, as mentioned earlier, it's only available in China for the time being.
