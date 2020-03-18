Watch this amazing Galaxy S20+ 8K video shot at the Arctic Circle

The new second-gen 7nm processors, like the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 in the Galaxy S20, S20+ or Ultra , are capable of 8K video processing, hence they are the first widely available phones to shoot this high-def video that will make you want a TV change.





While 4K is still struggling to overthrow Full HD as the standard resolution at which we shoot and consume video content, Samsung is one-upping the competition by future-proofing the Galaxy S20 -series with 8K footage.





Samsung Galaxy S20+ cinematographic 8K video sample





Granted, hardware is only a part of the equation, and the important thing is what you do with it, especially in light of the huge 8K video file sizes , but the amazing footage by Christou Visuals above proves that your phone can be a powerful videography tool in the right hands.





Shot in Lofoten, situated at 169km inside the Arctic Circle and only a month dogsled ride from the North Pole, the video showcases both the beauty of pristine nature, and the power of high-def video recording on the Galaxy S20 series. Don't forget, even the smallest S20 member of that family can do what its larger siblings can, no S10e shenanigans here.



