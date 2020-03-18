Watch this amazing Galaxy S20+ 8K video shot at the Arctic Circle
The new second-gen 7nm processors, like the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 in the Galaxy S20, S20+ or Ultra, are capable of 8K video processing, hence they are the first widely available phones to shoot this high-def video that will make you want a TV change.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ cinematographic 8K video sample
Granted, hardware is only a part of the equation, and the important thing is what you do with it, especially in light of the huge 8K video file sizes, but the amazing footage by Christou Visuals above proves that your phone can be a powerful videography tool in the right hands.
Shot in Lofoten, situated at 169km inside the Arctic Circle and only a month dogsled ride from the North Pole, the video showcases both the beauty of pristine nature, and the power of high-def video recording on the Galaxy S20 series. Don't forget, even the smallest S20 member of that family can do what its larger siblings can, no S10e shenanigans here.