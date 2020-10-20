Best Buy has Verizon's special Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW model on sale at a cool discount
Luckily, that's where Best Buy comes in, letting Verizon customers save up to $200 with (almost) no strings attached. You just need to purchase the inexpensive high-end smartphone in one of four snazzy color options (Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender, or Cloud Red) on a two-year installment plan, and instead of paying $31.25 a month, you'll be coughing up $20.83 every 30 days for the duration of that contract, amounting to a grand total of around $500.
While Best Buy lists that as a $250 markdown, the nation's largest wireless service provider does typically charge $700 for this bad boy, so you are technically looking at saving only $200 compared to that, whether you're a new or an upgrading Verizon subscriber, and perhaps most intriguingly, whether or not you're willing to open a new line of service.
Keep in mind that there are no monthly bill credits involved here, and as the handset's convoluted name suggests, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can connect to Big Red's mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network... in the small areas where those insane download speeds are actually available, as well as obtain a much slower 5G signal "nationwide."
The rest of the specifications are virtually unbeatable at $700, let alone $500, including the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and 120Hz refresh rate support, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 6 gigs of memory, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras, and a single 32MP selfie shooter.