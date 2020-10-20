iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Best Buy has Verizon's special Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW model on sale at a cool discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 20, 2020, 8:58 AM
Best Buy has Verizon's special Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW model on sale at a cool discount
Even though the Galaxy S20 FE was far from the mobile tech world's best-kept secret, leaking profusely ahead of its official announcement around a month ago, Samsung still managed to catch everyone off guard by slapping the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with a recommended price tag of $700 stateside.

Incredibly enough, that didn't stop major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video, as well as carriers T-Mobile and AT&T, from deeply discounting the 6.5-inch handset, which undoubtedly helped Samsung steal Google's Pixel 5 5G thunder while also giving the hot new OnePlus 8T 5G a run for its money.

As usual, Verizon was not quite as generous as its wireless industry rivals, releasing a special Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW edition a little later than everyone else and requiring some extra hoop-jumping for folks looking to shave a few hundred bucks off the aforementioned retail price.

Luckily, that's where Best Buy comes in, letting Verizon customers save up to $200 with (almost) no strings attached. You just need to purchase the inexpensive high-end smartphone in one of four snazzy color options (Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender, or Cloud Red) on a two-year installment plan, and instead of paying $31.25 a month, you'll be coughing up $20.83 every 30 days for the duration of that contract, amounting to a grand total of around $500.


While Best Buy lists that as a $250 markdown, the nation's largest wireless service provider does typically charge $700 for this bad boy, so you are technically looking at saving only $200 compared to that, whether you're a new or an upgrading Verizon subscriber, and perhaps most intriguingly, whether or not you're willing to open a new line of service.

Keep in mind that there are no monthly bill credits involved here, and as the handset's convoluted name suggests, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can connect to Big Red's mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network... in the small areas where those insane download speeds are actually available, as well as obtain a much slower 5G signal "nationwide."

The rest of the specifications are virtually unbeatable at $700, let alone $500, including the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and 120Hz refresh rate support, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 6 gigs of memory, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras, and a single 32MP selfie shooter.

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

