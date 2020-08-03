Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G

###





Rounding out the front package are relatively slim bezels coupled with a small punch hole for the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The flagship name is paired with some flagship cameras

Turning the Galaxy S20 FE 5G over reveals a big camera module covered in glass, much like the ones featured on the Galaxy S20 and



Reports point towards a 12-megapixel main camera that has been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. These devices produce some stunning photos, so the same should be expected from the Galaxy S20 FE.



You get a Snapdragon; You get a Snapdragon; Everybody gets a Snapdragon!

Despite constant complaints from loyal users, Samsung loves fitting its European smartphones with Exynos chipsets. But that practice is (temporarily) ending with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which will be fitted with the Snapdragon 865 in every market.



Samsung previously used that chipset inside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20+ models destined for the United States. In the case of the Galaxy S20 FE, it should be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard.



Samsung is planning a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera as well. There is no word on the phone's video recording capabilities or software features such as Night Mode.

Other features include the presence of IP68 water and dust resistance, and the addition of a large 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G announcement, price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020 ahead of the annual Holiday season.



Rumor has it that virtually every market where Samsung has a presence will receive it. And in the United States, the company’s most important market, it could retail at $799, making it $200 cheaper than the regular Galaxy S20.



Samsung is expected to offer the smartphone in red, white, green, and orange.



