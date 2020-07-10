Samsung Android 5G

Leaked video teaser for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G shows fab new color setting hearts aflutter

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 10, 2020, 6:41 PM
Leaked video teaser for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G shows fab new color setting hearts aflutter
On August 5th, during the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we should see the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra introduced along with sequels to the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Those upcoming foldables will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, respectively. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 not only gets a new letter added to its name (according to rumors), the phone also gets new displays both inside and out.

Instead of that hard to navigate external screen on the Galaxy Fold with its huge bezels, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might feature a 6.23-inch screen with much smaller bezels making the display easier to use. Now users won't have to open the device to get some minor tasks done. The rumored internal 7.7-inch screen is slightly larger than the 7.3-inch tablet-sized display on the original.

Besides adding 5G connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform is reportedly being replaced with an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other rumored specs suggest that the Z Flip 5G will keep the 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage found on the original LTE model. The 6.7-inch UTG screen remains the same and the small ticker is still there to spit out notifications in the same manner as a ticker.

Thanks to the limited supply of UTG available, it probably is going to be as hard to find the device after launch as it will be to afford it. The original was priced at $1,380 and the 5G variant is sure to wear a pricier tag. And there is now a very poor global economy to deal with. It remains to be seen how well high-priced phones will sell during the remainder of this year. Interestingly, display analyst Ross Young claims that the original Galaxy Z Flip has been the best selling foldable device for 2020 to date. It also is the least expensive compared to the $1,500 Motorola razr and the $1,980 Galaxy Fold.

Earlier today Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass posted on Twitter a teaser showing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in that fabulous Mystic Bronze color. The fact that we are seeing sequels for all of the foldables released by major manufacturers tells us that the foldable revolution is starting to gain some traction. A shattered global economy might not be the best test track, so we would imagine that Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei will go at least three rounds with their current bendys before reaching any conclusions.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1240 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1200 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
7 ways 5G will change the world
Popular stories
The mother of all OnePlus Nord 5G leaks is here
Popular stories
Newly leaked renders reveal the premium OnePlus Nord 5G design in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless