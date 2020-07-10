Leaked video teaser for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G shows fab new color setting hearts aflutter







Instead of that hard to navigate external screen on the Galaxy Fold with its huge bezels, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might feature a 6.23-inch screen with much smaller bezels making the display easier to use. Now users won't have to open the device to get some minor tasks done. The rumored internal 7.7-inch screen is slightly larger than the 7.3-inch tablet-sized display on the original.





Besides adding 5G connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform is reportedly being replaced with an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other rumored specs suggest that the Z Flip 5G will keep the 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage found on the original LTE model. The 6.7-inch UTG screen remains the same and the small ticker is still there to spit out notifications in the same manner as a ticker.









pic.twitter.com/vdHgDADPUu — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2020

Thanks to the limited supply of UTG available, it probably is going to be as hard to find the device after launch as it will be to afford it. The original was priced at $1,380 and the 5G variant is sure to wear a pricier tag. And there is now a very poor global economy to deal with. It remains to be seen how well high-priced phones will sell during the remainder of this year. Interestingly, display analyst Ross Young claims that the original Galaxy Z Flip has been the best selling foldable device for 2020 to date . It also is the least expensive compared to the $1,500 Motorola razr and the $1,980 Galaxy Fold.