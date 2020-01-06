T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Deals

These are the best eBay deals yet on Samsung's Galaxy S10 family

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 06, 2020, 9:30 AM
While it remains unclear exactly how much the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will cost and whether or not Samsung plans to release these value flagships in the US anytime soon, there's already an easy way to get one of the company's premium smartphones stateside without breaking the bank.

Repeatedly discounted in the last couple of months by many authorized third-party retailers and major carriers, not to mention the manufacturer's own official e-store, the entire 2019-released Galaxy S10 family is up for grabs right now at new all-time low prices from a very trustworthy eBay seller.

Bidallies has an almost flawless 99.6 percent positive feedback record based on more than 25,000 customer ratings in the past year alone, vouching for the "good cosmetic condition" and full functionality of a $329.95 Galaxy S10e, $379.95 Galaxy S10, and $447.95 Galaxy S10+. Of those three, the entry-level "e" model can only be activated on Verizon's nation-leading network, while the "regular" and plus-sized variants are factory unlocked and thus compatible with GSM operators nationwide, including AT&T and T-Mobile.

It's truly hard to proclaim which of the three original members of the S10 family provides the best value for your money at these substantially marked-down prices, as at the end of the day, your buying decision comes down to your personal preferences in terms of things like screen size, battery capacity, camera versatility, and biometric recognition.

The Galaxy S10 Plus normally starts at a whopping $1,000 brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged directly from its maker, with a massive 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in tow, as well as a 4,100mAh battery, triple rear-facing shooter system, dual front-facing camera setup, and 8 gigs of memory combined with 128 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration.

The non-Plus S10 is typically 100 bucks cheaper, squeezing a significantly smaller 3,400mAh battery into a more compact body with a 6.1-inch screen and a single 10MP selfie snapper. Finally, the Galaxy S10e is substantially different from its siblings, with a 5.8-inch non-curved display, two rear-facing cameras, 6GB RAM, a 3,100mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader replacing a screen-embedded scanner hidden in plain sight on the S10 and S10+.

