Check out these deals on the unlocked U.S. 512GB Galaxy S10 and 1TB Galaxy S10+
Just because the 2019 holiday shopping season is over, it doesn't mean that there are no more smartphone deals. And both Amazon and B&H are proving this by offering the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy S10 with 512GB of storage for $799.99. This is a $350 or 30% discount from the retailer's usual price for the phone. The device comes with a U.S. warranty and is compatible with all four major U.S. carriers. Color options are Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White.
If you need more storage, both Amazon and B&H have the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of storage priced at $999.99. This deal takes $600 or 38% off of the usual price of $1,599.99. The Galaxy S10+ carries a larger 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same resolution found on the Galaxy S10. Since this is also the U.S. unlocked variant, it offers a U.S. warranty and compatibility with all four major U.S. carriers. The rear cameras on the phone match the three on the Galaxy S10 but there are two punch-hole selfie cameras in front. 8GB of memory is inside along with a larger 4100mAh battery.
If you decide to go with Amazon's deal, you can take an additional $70 off the Galaxy S10 by getting approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Amazon Visa Card, taking the price down to $729.99. With the Galaxy S10+, get approved for the Amazon Prime Store Card and take another $20 off bringing the price to $979.99. If you buy the Galaxy S10 from B&H, you'll get a SIM card valued at $75 that provides three free months of prepaid service from Mint Mobile including 12GB of 4G LTE data. The Galaxy S10+ includes the SIM card and a free LED back cover case. The combination is valued at close to $95.
The deals for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are both for a "limited time only."
