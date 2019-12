Amazon is offering big discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 family with no strings attached

Interestingly, the 128GB storage configurations of the 6.1 and 6.4-inch handsets released in early 2019 are the only ones listed as up for grabs at special prices until the end of the day. But the Galaxy S10 in a 512 gig version and the S10 Plus with your choice of 512GB or 1TB of local digital hoarding room are also available for $300 less than usual without an expiration date explicitly mentioned.



The Galaxy S10e can be purchased at a cool $250 off its regular price with 256 gigs of internal storage space on Amazon with no strings attached or ticking clock in three different paint jobs. Unlike the entry-level 128GB configuration, this particular S10e model also packs a generous 8 gigs of memory, as do the "regular" S10 and the jumbo-sized S10+. All three members of Samsung's H1 2019 flagship family share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor as well, while differing in terms of screen size, battery capacity, and imaging sensor count.



The Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a grand total of five cameras and a gargantuan 4,100mAh cell, compared to the four and three shooters found on the S10 and S10e and their 3,400 and 3,100mAh batteries respectively. The Galaxy S10e also stands out with a flat screen and side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which aren't necessarily bad things.



In case you're wondering, this is certainly not the first time the Galaxy S10 lineup is getting such huge discounts this holiday season, but if you don't have anything to trade in and you don't want to sign up for monthly installment plans either, these are undoubtedly the very best deals available right now.

Following its extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales , Amazon kicked off a "12 Days of Deals" event on December 3 with some hefty discounts on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Note 9 from last year. But if you don't want to settle for anything less than the company's latest and greatest high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are now marked down by a massive 300 bucks for 24 hours only in factory unlocked variants backed by a full 1-year warranty.