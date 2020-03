Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale

This time around, we're not just talking about recent and semi-recent members of Samsung's incredibly successful Galaxy, as was the case a couple of months ago . That's because you can also snap up a refurbished Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL at only $89.99 and $109.99 respectively in fully unlocked 64GB storage variants for the next few hours.

















Despite their advanced age, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL undoubtedly have plenty of things going for them at those prices, starting with silky smooth Android 10 software and an Android 11 update guarantee. Of course, their hardware is a little behind the times, which is not what we can say about last year's Samsung Galaxy S10+













This bad boy packs a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor and a generous 8 gigs of memory in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space, not to mention a hefty 4,100mAh battery. If you hurry, the Galaxy S10+ can be yours in exchange for only $449.99 in a fully unlocked variant and a single white paint job.





In the market for an ultra-affordable Android phone from 2019... or even 2017? You're in luck, as Woot once again sells a bunch of popular handsets at crazy low prices for a limited time in "full working condition" and with a 90-day warranty included.