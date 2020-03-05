T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Bargain hunters, rejoice: Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL are on sale at unbeatable prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2020, 6:57 AM
Bargain hunters, rejoice: Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL are on sale at unbeatable prices
Woot is an Amazon-owned e-tailer that typically sells a lot of different stuff at essentially unbeatable prices, but coincidentally or not, its best deals this week seem to be addressing a very similar target audience.

At first glance, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handsets discounted today have little in common with the protagonists of yesterday's crazy limited-time sale. But just like the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, these stock Android-running devices have exceptional software support going for them. 

Because they're a lot newer, having been originally released in the fall of 2017, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are guaranteed to receive one more major OS update in a timely manner. Bottom line, bargain hunters ambivalent about the mobile platform wars between Android and iOS shouldn't be too sad if they missed out on those iPhone 6s and 6s Plus steals.

Check out the deals here 



After all, the 5-inch Pixel 2 is only slightly pricier right now than an entry-level iPhone 6s variant yesterday, fetching a measly $89.99 with a generous 64 gigs of storage space on deck. Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized Pixel 2 XL goes for $119.99 in a 64GB configuration, which actually undercuts Woot's best iPhone 6s Plus deal by 10 bucks.

Backed by a standard 90-day seller warranty, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL on sale here for 24 hours only come fully unlocked to support activation on both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide, but obviously, you'll need to settle for a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings." That actually sounds pretty good for two handsets that are almost two and a half years old, and the same goes for the Snapdragon 835 processor found under their hoods.

The design is not too shabby either, especially as far as the 2:1 Pixel 2 XL is concerned, and the camera is arguably unbeatable at these heavily reduced price points. Naturally, it's unfair to compare the $89.99 and $119.99 numbers with the MSRPs of the two "pure Google" phones from back in the day, but it's worth highlighting that it's pretty much impossible to find cheaper units sold in refurbished condition even by shady eBay vendors.

Last but not least, you'll probably be happy to hear both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available in multiple snazzy paint jobs from Woot at the time of this writing, although things could easily change in a matter of hours or even minutes.

$549.99 Pixel 2 XL on Amazon
$280.00 Google Pixel 2 XL on eBay
$429.87 Pixel 2 on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3520 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 5.0 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$41
Apple's AirPods Pro are finally on sale at a solid discount from Best Buy
Apple's AirPods Pro are finally on sale at a solid discount from Best Buy
-$210
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
-$150
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
-$450
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless