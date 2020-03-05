Bargain hunters, rejoice: Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL are on sale at unbeatable prices









Because they're a lot newer, having been originally released in the fall of 2017, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are guaranteed to receive one more major OS update in a timely manner. Bottom line, bargain hunters ambivalent about the mobile platform wars between Android and iOS shouldn't be too sad if they missed out on those iPhone 6s and 6s Plus steals.













After all, the 5-inch Pixel 2 is only slightly pricier right now than an entry-level iPhone 6s variant yesterday, fetching a measly $89.99 with a generous 64 gigs of storage space on deck. Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized Pixel 2 XL goes for $119.99 in a 64GB configuration, which actually undercuts Woot's best iPhone 6s Plus deal by 10 bucks.





Backed by a standard 90-day seller warranty, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL on sale here for 24 hours only come fully unlocked to support activation on both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide, but obviously, you'll need to settle for a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings." That actually sounds pretty good for two handsets that are almost two and a half years old, and the same goes for the Snapdragon 835 processor found under their hoods.





The design is not too shabby either, especially as far as the 2:1 Pixel 2 XL is concerned, and the camera is arguably unbeatable at these heavily reduced price points. Naturally, it's unfair to compare the $89.99 and $119.99 numbers with the MSRPs of the two "pure Google" phones from back in the day, but it's worth highlighting that it's pretty much impossible to find cheaper units sold in refurbished condition even by shady eBay vendors.





Last but not least, you'll probably be happy to hear both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available in multiple snazzy paint jobs from Woot at the time of this writing, although things could easily change in a matter of hours or even minutes.





Woot is an Amazon-owned e-tailer that typically sells a lot of different stuff at essentially unbeatable prices, but coincidentally or not, its best deals this week seem to be addressing a very similar target audience.