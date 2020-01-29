T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 29, 2020, 3:23 AM
Woot has a bunch of Samsung phones, Galaxy S10+ included, on sale at great prices
The very best deals on refurbished and pre-owned smartphones are without a doubt normally available on eBay, but from time to time, Woot can easily undercut even the most generous (and trustworthy) sellers on the world's most popular online auction platform with truly unbeatable and irresistible discounts for various top-selling handsets. 

Case in point, the newest one-day-only sale organized by the Amazon-owned e-tailer, which allows you to pick up a Galaxy S10+, among others, at a crazy low price of $479.99. We're obviously not talking about a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" of the single SIM and fully unlocked S10 Plus units on sale here.

Check out the deals here


These are also backed by a 90-day warranty, although naturally, a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings" is to be expected. Otherwise, you'll be getting a 100 percent functional Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in tow, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a sizable 4,100mAh battery, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system at a fraction of the regular price of a brand-new unit.

Specifically, Samsung typically charges a whopping $1,000 for an entry-level Galaxy S10+ configuration, and even though we've seen that price repeatedly slashed in the last couple of months, no previous deal has ever come close to this limited-time Woot bargain.

If you still can't afford or, for some reason, don't want to buy the Galaxy S10+ at this massive discount, you can settle for a $239.99 Galaxy Note 8, a $219.99 Galaxy S8+, a $199.99 Galaxy S8, a $74.99 and up Galaxy S7, or a dirt-cheap $49.99 Galaxy S5. All these outdated devices are sold in "scratch and dent" condition with a 90-day warranty included, and at their substantially reduced prices, they're all pretty compelling. 

Yes, even the ancient Galaxy S5, which is probably a much better phone than any entry-level model with 1GB RAM released of late. The S8, S8+, and Note 8 deserve a special mention, as they're not that old and could still receive another major OS update before being completely forgotten.

$699.98 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon
$403.29 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Amazon
$365.11 Samsung Galaxy S8 on Amazon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
