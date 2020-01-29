Woot has a bunch of Samsung phones, Galaxy S10+ included, on sale at great prices





Case in point, the newest one-day-only sale organized by the Amazon-owned e-tailer, which allows you to pick up a Galaxy S10+ , among others, at a crazy low price of $479.99. We're obviously not talking about a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" of the single SIM and fully unlocked S10 Plus units on sale here.









These are also backed by a 90-day warranty, although naturally, a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings" is to be expected. Otherwise, you'll be getting a 100 percent functional Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in tow, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a sizable 4,100mAh battery, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system at a fraction of the regular price of a brand-new unit.













Yes, even the ancient Galaxy S5, which is probably a much better phone than any entry-level model with 1GB RAM released of late. The S8, S8+, and Note 8 deserve a special mention, as they're not that old and could still receive another major OS update before being completely forgotten.





The very best deals on refurbished and pre-owned smartphones are without a doubt normally available on eBay, but from time to time, Woot can easily undercut even the most generous (and trustworthy) sellers on the world's most popular online auction platform with truly unbeatable and irresistible discounts for various top-selling handsets.