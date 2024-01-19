One more thing: Why did Samsung tease a Galaxy Ring with the S24?

Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available. $670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade. $610 off (71%) Trade-in Gift $249 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Why did Samsung show the Galaxy Ring now?





There could be several reasons that made Samsung chose the January Unpacked event for the Galaxy S24 series to throw its hat in the (smart) ring. It has been rumored for a while to be preparing a new health tracker with this intriguing form factor and even has patents and Health app logs hinting at its features. So why now and why just a tease?





There was nothing else to announce





With the Galaxy Book 4 series unveiled at the CES 2024 expo in Las Vegas a few days back, and foldables, tablets, or smartwatches reserved for the summer, Samsung may have simply thought to add the Galaxy Ring tease to the mix during an event where it wouldn't get lost in all the announcement noise.





Granted, the Galaxy S-line is its flagship series of phones and there were enough S24 hardware and AI upgrades to keep the Samsung fan's attention busy during the keynote presentation, yet it knew that most of the design and specs have been leaked already.





Moreover, Samsung does grand design changes to its top series of phones every three years or so, and 2024 is not one of those times, so it may be trying to preempt the inevitable impression for an iterative upgrade of a somewhat bland mix of phones whose specs and features are mostly a known commodity.





One more thing?



