Extraordinary new Best Buy sale slashes $120 off all Samsung Galaxy Ring models... with a catch

Galaxy Ring





Galaxy Ring 2 announcement before deciding if you should purchase the first edition. This new promotion is part of a somewhat surprising Best Buy Member Deals Days event scheduled to run until Sunday, January 26, so at least in theory, you have plenty of time to wait and see if the January 22 Unpacked ceremony will include a2 announcement before deciding if you should purchase the first edition.

Samsung Galaxy Ring $279 99 $399 99 $120 off (30%) Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water Resistant, Three Color Options, Multiple Sizes, My Best Buy Total Membership Required Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy Ring Normally priced at $399.99, the AI-poweredcan be yours for as little as $279.99 right now... if you happen to be a My Best Buy Total member. If you're not but want to become one, you'll need to pay $179.99 for a one-year subscription before you can take advantage of this totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal.





That may not sound very lucrative, but of course, Best Buy's Amazon Prime-rivaling subscription service also comes with many other perks and benefits, ranging from free 2-day shipping on many items to an extended 60-day return window on "most" products, 24/7 tech support, free AppleCare Plus, and other exclusive promotions just like this one.





Meanwhile, the first-gen Galaxy Ring is pretty hard to turn down at a whopping $120 under its list price, at least if you're into this type of groundbreaking wearable device or, well, you're familiar with the smart ring concept and had been thinking of giving it a shot.





Before buying the actual product, don't forget to get your $10 sizing kit... elsewhere, because Best Buy no longer has it in stock for some reason. Once you're certain what size is right for you, get ready to track your sleep, heart rate, menstrual cycle (where applicable), Energy Score, and other key health and wellness information without the need to wear a less fashionable smartwatch or smart band.



The up to 7-day battery life is definitely a highlight of the Galaxy Ring 's feature set and a big selling point for folks annoyed by the much lower numbers delivered by Wear OS-powered intelligent timepieces. On the not so bright side, you obviously don't get a screen here, which might make this undeniably stylish and reasonably versatile accessory a tough sell for a lot of people even at a lower-than-ever price of 280 bucks.