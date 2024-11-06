Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

The second Samsung Galaxy Ring could be here sooner and with better battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiling at Unpacked
It seems like Samsung might be gearing up to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 sooner than expected. This is great news for those who are either fans of the original Samsung Galaxy Ring, or have simply been following the development of its second generation in hopes of getting one.

Korean blogger and leaker, yeux1122, recently shared some interesting details about the Galaxy Ring 2 on Naver. The leaker claims that Samsung is planning to release the new smart ring earlier than originally planned, although no specific launch window was provided. However, if we look at the timeline of the original Galaxy Ring, which was teased in January and released in July, we might expect to see the Galaxy Ring 2 sometime in the first half of 2025.

Additionally, according to the leak, the Galaxy Ring 2 will be thinner and have a longer battery life than its predecessor. These are definitely welcome improvements, especially the longer battery life, as many users found the battery life of the first Galaxy Ring to be a bit lacking. The leak also suggests that the new ring will have additional features, though the specifics are still unknown. I'm really curious to see what new functionalities Samsung will introduce. Perhaps more advanced health tracking or even contactless payments?


Interestingly, the same blogger also claims that Apple is still working on their own smart ring, along with other wearable devices like smart glasses. This contradicts a recent report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who stated that Apple wasn't actively developing a smart ring. While yeux1122 has been accurate with Samsung leaks in the past, their track record with Apple is less certain. So, I wouldn't call this a given.

Personally, I'm excited about the possibility of a new Galaxy Ring. While I skipped the first one, I am eager to see how Samsung will improve upon the original and what new features they will add. The competition from Apple in the smart ring space could also push Samsung to innovate further, which would ultimately benefit us consumers. It's definitely a space I'll be keeping a close eye for my future wearable needs.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

