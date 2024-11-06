The second Samsung Galaxy Ring could be here sooner and with better battery life

Galaxy Ring , or have simply been following the development of its second generation in hopes of getting one. It seems like Samsung might be gearing up to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 sooner than expected. This is great news for those who are either fans of the original Samsung, or have simply been following the development of its second generation in hopes of getting one.





Galaxy Ring 2 on Galaxy Ring , which was teased in January and released in July, we might expect to see the Galaxy Ring 2 sometime in the first half of 2025. Korean blogger and leaker, yeux1122, recently shared some interesting details about the2 on Naver . The leaker claims that Samsung is planning to release the new smart ring earlier than originally planned, although no specific launch window was provided. However, if we look at the timeline of the original, which was teased in January and released in July, we might expect to see the2 sometime in the first half of 2025.





Additionally, according to the leak, the Galaxy Ring 2 will be thinner and have a longer battery life than its predecessor. These are definitely welcome improvements, especially the longer battery life, as many users found the battery life of the first Galaxy Ring to be a bit lacking. The leak also suggests that the new ring will have additional features, though the specifics are still unknown. I'm really curious to see what new functionalities Samsung will introduce. Perhaps more advanced health tracking or even contactless payments?









Interestingly, the same blogger also claims that Apple is still working on their own smart ring, along with other wearable devices like smart glasses. This contradicts a recent report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who stated that Apple wasn't actively developing a smart ring. While yeux1122 has been accurate with Samsung leaks in the past, their track record with Apple is less certain. So, I wouldn't call this a given.



