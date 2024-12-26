Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung to announce Galaxy Ring 2 and tease AR smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables
Computer render of a ring with a dark background.
Samsung is gearing up for an exciting Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025, where it plans to showcase its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S25. Alongside that, some intriguing new additions to the product lineup are also said to take the stage.

Among the highlights, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 and give us a teaser of its upcoming AR smart glasses — moves that reinforce the company’s commitment to expanding its Galaxy ecosystem.

Galaxy Ring 2: Smarter, sleeker, and ready to compete



Samsung’s second-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, is set to bring notable improvements over the original. According to some recent rumors, the new Galaxy Ring will keep the original’s nine size options but add two more to fit even more fingers — sizes 14 and 15 — in an effort to better compete with the popular Oura Ring.

The Galaxy Ring 2 will reportedly include more accurate health-tracking sensors, better AI features, and an improved battery life that could last over seven days, though this may vary depending on the ring’s size. Samsung’s focus on advancing sensor technology aims to provide more reliable insights into users’ health and wellness — a crucial area for any wearable device.

Meanwhile, Oura, one of the key players in the smart ring space, has sold over 2.5 million units since 2013. Its Oura Ring 4, which already features robust health-tracking capabilities, has been well-received, offering a size range from 4 to 15. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring 2 looks to narrow the gap by emphasizing its sleek design and advanced AI integration.

Samsung's smart glasses



Samsung is also expected to give a sneak peek at its much-anticipated AR smart glasses during the Unpacked event. While details are still limited, reports suggest these glasses are being developed in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, with advanced chips and Samsung’s Gemini AI model at their core. The design is rumored to resemble traditional eyewear, weighing around 50 grams, making them lightweight and more practical for daily use.

This launch will put Samsung in direct competition with leaders like Meta, which currently dominates the AR glasses market. With other tech giants such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

Recommended Stories

What else to expect at Unpacked 2025



The main spotlight during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be on the Galaxy S25 series, which is set to launch on January 22, 2025, according to Korean news outlets. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, the new lineup will boast cutting-edge AI capabilities.

One of the standout features is an AI agent designed to provide personalized clothing suggestions and real-time transport updates — a practical touch that highlights Samsung’s focus on user-friendly AI integration.

Samsung is also rumored to introduce a Galaxy S25 Slim model, catering to those who prefer thinner and lighter smartphones with a minimalist design.

With the addition of the Galaxy Ring 2 and AR smart glasses, Samsung is solidifying its position as a leader in interconnected smart devices. From advanced health tracking to seamless AI integration across wearables and smartphones, the company is aiming to offer users a more cohesive and innovative ecosystem.

As we count down to January 2025, excitement is building for what could be one of Samsung’s most impactful product launches in years.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

OnePlus 11R is now eligible for stable OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update
OnePlus 11R is now eligible for stable OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update
Samsung’s One UI 7 enhances Galaxy ecosystem with new Camera Continuity feature
Samsung’s One UI 7 enhances Galaxy ecosystem with new Camera Continuity feature
Pixel 10 Pro concept brings a radical redesign to the rear camera bar
Pixel 10 Pro concept brings a radical redesign to the rear camera bar
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless