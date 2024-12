Samsung to announce Galaxy Ring 2 and tease AR smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy Ring 2: Smarter, sleeker, and ready to compete





Samsung's smart glasses





What else to expect at Unpacked 2025





Among the highlights, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 and give us a teaser of its upcoming AR smart glasses — moves that reinforce the company’s commitment to expanding its Galaxy ecosystem.Samsung’s second-generation smart ring, the2, is set to bring notable improvements over the original. According to some recent rumors, the newwill keep the original’s nine size options but add two more to fit even more fingers — sizes 14 and 15 — in an effort to better compete with the popular Oura Ring.The2 will reportedly include more accurate health-tracking sensors, better AI features, and an improved battery life that could last over seven days, though this may vary depending on the ring’s size. Samsung’s focus on advancing sensor technology aims to provide more reliable insights into users’ health and wellness — a crucial area for any wearable device.Meanwhile, Oura, one of the key players in the smart ring space, has sold over 2.5 million units since 2013. Its Oura Ring 4, which already features robust health-tracking capabilities, has been well-received, offering a size range from 4 to 15. Samsung’s2 looks to narrow the gap by emphasizing its sleek design and advanced AI integration.Samsung is also expected to give a sneak peek at its much-anticipated AR smart glasses during the Unpacked event. While details are still limited, reports suggest these glasses are being developed in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, with advanced chips and Samsung’s Gemini AI model at their core. The design is rumored to resemble traditional eyewear, weighing around 50 grams, making them lightweight and more practical for daily use.This launch will put Samsung in direct competition with leaders like Meta, which currently dominates the AR glasses market. With other tech giants such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi.The main spotlight during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be on theseries, which is set to launch on January 22, 2025, according to Korean news outlets. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, the new lineup will boast cutting-edge AI capabilities.