Samsung to announce Galaxy Ring 2 and tease AR smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung is gearing up for an exciting Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025, where it plans to showcase its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S25. Alongside that, some intriguing new additions to the product lineup are also said to take the stage.
Among the highlights, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 and give us a teaser of its upcoming AR smart glasses — moves that reinforce the company’s commitment to expanding its Galaxy ecosystem.
Samsung’s second-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, is set to bring notable improvements over the original. According to some recent rumors, the new Galaxy Ring will keep the original’s nine size options but add two more to fit even more fingers — sizes 14 and 15 — in an effort to better compete with the popular Oura Ring.
Meanwhile, Oura, one of the key players in the smart ring space, has sold over 2.5 million units since 2013. Its Oura Ring 4, which already features robust health-tracking capabilities, has been well-received, offering a size range from 4 to 15. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring 2 looks to narrow the gap by emphasizing its sleek design and advanced AI integration.
Samsung is also expected to give a sneak peek at its much-anticipated AR smart glasses during the Unpacked event. While details are still limited, reports suggest these glasses are being developed in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, with advanced chips and Samsung’s Gemini AI model at their core. The design is rumored to resemble traditional eyewear, weighing around 50 grams, making them lightweight and more practical for daily use.
The main spotlight during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be on the Galaxy S25 series, which is set to launch on January 22, 2025, according to Korean news outlets. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, the new lineup will boast cutting-edge AI capabilities.
Galaxy Ring 2: Smarter, sleeker, and ready to compete
The original Galaxy Ring, released on 24th July this year. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Ring 2 will reportedly include more accurate health-tracking sensors, better AI features, and an improved battery life that could last over seven days, though this may vary depending on the ring’s size. Samsung’s focus on advancing sensor technology aims to provide more reliable insights into users’ health and wellness — a crucial area for any wearable device.
Samsung's smart glasses
Samsung and Google are working on a AR smart glasses to rival Meta and Apple.
Samsung is also expected to give a sneak peek at its much-anticipated AR smart glasses during the Unpacked event. While details are still limited, reports suggest these glasses are being developed in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, with advanced chips and Samsung’s Gemini AI model at their core. The design is rumored to resemble traditional eyewear, weighing around 50 grams, making them lightweight and more practical for daily use.
This launch will put Samsung in direct competition with leaders like Meta, which currently dominates the AR glasses market. With other tech giants such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi.
What else to expect at Unpacked 2025
Alleged Italian poster for the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
One of the standout features is an AI agent designed to provide personalized clothing suggestions and real-time transport updates — a practical touch that highlights Samsung’s focus on user-friendly AI integration.
Samsung is also rumored to introduce a Galaxy S25 Slim model, catering to those who prefer thinner and lighter smartphones with a minimalist design.
With the addition of the Galaxy Ring 2 and AR smart glasses, Samsung is solidifying its position as a leader in interconnected smart devices. From advanced health tracking to seamless AI integration across wearables and smartphones, the company is aiming to offer users a more cohesive and innovative ecosystem.
As we count down to January 2025, excitement is building for what could be one of Samsung’s most impactful product launches in years.
