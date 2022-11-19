Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
These phones were released in 2020, so no one is expecting them to have top-notch specs but they are still great devices to buy in 2022. They will even get the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system, Android 13.
The Note 20 and 20 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus which will handle everyday tasks without any feeling of sluggishness. Some may even find it more power efficient than recent Snapdragon chips.
The phones have an iconic, boxy design. The Note 20 has a large 6.7 inches screen, whereas the Ultra sports a gigantic 6.9 inches display, so it will give you more screen real estate to work with.
The Note 20 Ultra has a pretty awesome camera array with a 108MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP periscope telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom. The standard model also has an impressive camera array with a 12MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide module, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.
The Note 20 Ultra was also the last Samsung flagship to include a microSD slot, which adds to its appeal.
If you want the true Note experience and a Note-like Galaxy S series phone won't do, you are in luck as Samsung is selling like-new Galaxy Note and Note 20 Ultra at discounted rates.
You can get the standard Note 20 for $550 instead of $650. If you are willing to turn in an old phone, you can walk away with the Note 20 for $275.
The Note 20 Ultra has also been discounted by $150 to $700 and additional savings of $275 can be realized by trading in a used phone, bringing the price down to $425.
