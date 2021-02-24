Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's beastly Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on sale at a hefty discount once again

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 24, 2021, 3:20 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's beastly Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on sale at a hefty discount once again
Just in case it wasn't abundantly clear a few days ago, Woot's 24-hour-only $500 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra discount will be hard to compete with anytime soon. If you missed out on that killer deal for some reason or simply (read foolishly) decided to skip it, you have another 24 hours at your disposal to score a humbler but still pretty deep $375 price cut on Amazon.

That equates to a solid 29 percent shaved off the $1,299.99 list price of Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding powerhouse in an unlocked version with 128 gigs of internal storage space and your choice of three different paint jobs: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy is currently selling the same Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G model at a significantly smaller $200 discount, and the same goes for the official US e-store of the world's largest handset manufacturer. Of course, you can save a lot more than 375 bucks if you're willing to give Samsung your existing phone in good working condition, but obviously, Amazon's hot new "deal of the day" requires no trade-in or jumping through hoops of any other sort.

At the time of this writing, the Note 20 Ultra is $75 cheaper than the S21 Ultra, which continues to be sold at a decent $200 markdown of its own on Amazon. While the newer Galaxy flagship naturally comes packing a newer and faster Snapdragon 888 processor compared to the 865+ under the Note 20 Ultra's hood, the latter device includes a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen at no extra cost.

Some may even consider the boxier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G prettier than its "cousin", although the S21 Ultra 5G definitely has the edge in terms of battery capacity and camera capabilities. Still, hardcore stylus fans might have a tough time trying to ignore the deeply discounted 6.9-inch giant... unless they're on a tighter budget, in which case the "standard" Galaxy Note 20 5G is undoubtedly a better option at $200 off its regular price of $999.99. 

That's not a limited-time offer either, although you could be able to save even more if you wait for a more compelling deal to arrive.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
$1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon $1300 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Grab an unlocked Apple iPhone XR for as low as $330 (refurbished)
Popular stories
Here's how you can score a free 5G phone
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Samsung seemingly discontinues two tablets while discounting a third one
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Hurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless