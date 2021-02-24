Samsung's beastly Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on sale at a hefty discount once again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That equates to a solid 29 percent shaved off the $1,299.99 list price of Samsung 's latest S Pen-wielding powerhouse in an unlocked version with 128 gigs of internal storage space and your choice of three different paint jobs: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White.



In case you're wondering, Best Buy is currently selling the same In case you're wondering, Best Buy is currently selling the same Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G model at a significantly smaller $200 discount, and the same goes for the official US e-store of the world's largest handset manufacturer. Of course, you can save a lot more than 375 bucks if you're willing to give Samsung your existing phone in good working condition, but obviously, Amazon's hot new "deal of the day" requires no trade-in or jumping through hoops of any other sort.



At the time of this writing, the Note 20 Ultra is $75 cheaper than the At the time of this writing, the Note 20 Ultra is $75 cheaper than the S21 Ultra , which continues to be sold at a decent $200 markdown of its own on Amazon. While the newer Galaxy flagship naturally comes packing a newer and faster Snapdragon 888 processor compared to the 865+ under the Note 20 Ultra's hood, the latter device includes a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen at no extra cost.



Some may even consider the boxier Some may even consider the boxier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G prettier than its "cousin", although the S21 Ultra 5G definitely has the edge in terms of battery capacity and camera capabilities. Still, hardcore stylus fans might have a tough time trying to ignore the deeply discounted 6.9-inch giant... unless they're on a tighter budget, in which case the "standard" Galaxy Note 20 5G is undoubtedly a better option at $200 off its regular price of $999.99.



That's not a limited-time offer either, although you could be able to save even more if you wait for a more compelling deal to arrive.