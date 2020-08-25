B&H has an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ model on sale at a $600 discount





Curiously enough, Samsung hasn't even slashed the prices of its fall 2019-released S Pen powerhouses, which means the smaller model continues to cost $950 and up in the US, while the larger variant is still available for a whopping $1,100 with 256 gigs of internal storage space when purchased directly from its manufacturer's regional e-store.





Thankfully, third-party retailers are often more generous than smartphone vendors, with B&H Photo Video currently offering a discount of no less than 600 bucks on a Galaxy Note 10+ configuration normally priced at $1,399.99. That means that you're looking at paying "just" $799.99 for an unlocked 6.8-inch handset in an Aura Glow hue with a colossal 512GB local digital hoarding room and an equally impressive 12GB RAM count.













If that doesn't sound like much of a bargain, you might want to keep in mind that the "regular-sized" 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 starts at $1,000 with only 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of storage space on deck, not to mention its divisive plastic back and modest (by ultra-high-end standards) screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.





Of course, the Galaxy Note 10+ model on sale for a presumably limited time at B&H at $600 less than usual lacks 5G support for US carriers. Furthermore, you can't activate this deeply discounted bad boy on Sprint or Verizon to begin with. That's because you're dealing with an "international" version here rather than one designed specifically for the US market, which also means the phone packs an Exynos 9825 processor instead of the objectively superior Snapdragon 855 SoC.





The rest of the specifications are legitimately impressive for the $800 mark, mind you, including a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, as well as a hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, a quadruple rear-facing camera setup composed of two 12MP shooters, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor, a microSD card slot, and yes, a super-premium construction combining glass and metal.





Obviously, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available at eight Benjamins a pop here with a full 1-year warranty included, so you have absolutely nothing to worry about in terms of the phone's functionality and cosmetic condition.



