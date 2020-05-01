T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Spotlight eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite down to a great price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 01, 2020, 3:15 AM
Internationally unveiled almost four months ago, the somewhat unusual Galaxy Note 10 Lite is still not officially available in the US. Of course, after the recent and totally unexpected expansion of the Galaxy S10 Lite, there may be hope yet for cash-strapped S Pen fans stateside as well.

In the meantime, you can buy the 6.7-inch handset with unlocked support for GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but you'll obviously have to settle for an "international" variant sold by someone like B&H Photo Video or Sobeonline1 over on eBay. The latter vendor rocks a pretty much flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on close to 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, but on the not so bright side of things, the seller doesn't offer any kind of warranty with its ultra-affordable devices.

What it does currently offer is a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an unbeatable price of $469.98 in Aura Black and Aura Red hues as part of a "spotlight" deal unlikely to last very long. While that's listed as a 28 percent markdown from a $649.99 MSRP, it's worth highlighting that B&H charges $529.99 at the time of this writing after a discount of only 20 bucks.

Bottom line, you're not exactly looking at earth-shattering savings here, but if you have less than $500 to spend on a "modern" S Pen-wielding phone, this deal is not to be missed. 

Praised in our in-depth review for its beautiful Super AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and no curves, as well as its solid camera performance with no bump, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs an Exynos 9810 processor, which is... obviously no match for the Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood of the Note 10 and Note 10+ stateside.

Incredibly enough, though, the Note 10 Lite also comes with a bigger battery than the 6.8-inch Note 10+, as well as the same promise of two whole years of software updates on top of the Android 10 running out the box. Oh, and did we mention this "Lite" model has both a headphone jack and microSD card slot too? No, we have no idea what Samsung is thinking not bringing this bad boy to the US officially either. 

Related phones

Galaxy Note10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

