Spotlight eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite down to a great price
What it does currently offer is a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an unbeatable price of $469.98 in Aura Black and Aura Red hues as part of a "spotlight" deal unlikely to last very long. While that's listed as a 28 percent markdown from a $649.99 MSRP, it's worth highlighting that B&H charges $529.99 at the time of this writing after a discount of only 20 bucks.
Bottom line, you're not exactly looking at earth-shattering savings here, but if you have less than $500 to spend on a "modern" S Pen-wielding phone, this deal is not to be missed.
Praised in our in-depth review for its beautiful Super AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and no curves, as well as its solid camera performance with no bump, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs an Exynos 9810 processor, which is... obviously no match for the Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood of the Note 10 and Note 10+ stateside.
Incredibly enough, though, the Note 10 Lite also comes with a bigger battery than the 6.8-inch Note 10+, as well as the same promise of two whole years of software updates on top of the Android 10 running out the box. Oh, and did we mention this "Lite" model has both a headphone jack and microSD card slot too? No, we have no idea what Samsung is thinking not bringing this bad boy to the US officially either.